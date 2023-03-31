Scholars

Lemon Bay High School graduate Zuri Galvan, 18, and Lemon Bay senior Emily Creamer, 17, were awarded scholarships from the Englewood Philanthropic Education Organization Chapter JA to help with college expenses. 

ENGLEWOOD — Zuri Galvan lost her father in 2021. It was devastating for the Lemon Bay High School student. 

However, with the help of several scholarships including one from the Englewood Philanthropic Education Organization Chapter JA, she is flourishing at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers.


Group shot

Members helped raise money for scholarships while having fun at the recent high tea in Englewood.
Catherine Bixenman

Catherine Bixenman wears a tall blue hat along with her daughter Allie, 5, who was the youngest guest at the high tea.

