Lemon Bay High School graduate Zuri Galvan, 18, and Lemon Bay senior Emily Creamer, 17, were awarded scholarships from the Englewood Philanthropic Education Organization Chapter JA to help with college expenses.
Members of the Englewood Philanthropic Education Organization Chapter JA, show off hats donated by charter member Janis Gilkison. From left, Beth Anderson, Sandy Perron, Patty Tuff, Annette Noren and Gayle Quistgard.
April Stull takes a sip of her tea at the high tea.
ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Members of the Englewood Philanthropic Education Organization Chapter JA, show off hats donated by charter member Janis Gilkison. From left, Beth Anderson, Sandy Perron, Patty Tuff, Annette Noren and Gayle Quistgard.
ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
More than 100 members and guests attended the high tea fundraiser in Englewood.
ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Longtime member Beth Harrison checks out an auction item.
ENGLEWOOD — Zuri Galvan lost her father in 2021. It was devastating for the Lemon Bay High School student.
However, with the help of several scholarships including one from the Englewood Philanthropic Education Organization Chapter JA, she is flourishing at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers.
The P.E.O. is an organization where women celebrate the advancement of women, educate women through scholarships, grants, awards and loans and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations.
The JA Chapter in Englewood gives gifts to Lemon Bay High School students and women in the community who are resuming an interrupted education.
Galvan, 18, recently returned as a guest at the EOC Chapter's annual "High Tea and Hats" luncheon at Englewood's Community Presbyterian Church as a guest. She helped give away prizes.
"I was happy to get a pre-nursing scholarship," she said. "FGCU has a good nursing program. I know there's a nursing shortage. I want to volunteer at Englewood Hospital in the summer. I want to make a difference."
Galvan said despite her family losing their home in Hurricane Ian and having a sister with special needs, she helps her mother as best as she can. Galvan works at the YMCA in Bonita Springs as a camp counselor and teacher's assistant.
Emily Creamer, 17, a Lemon Bay High School senior, joined Galvan helping at the high tea.
"I'm headed to Florida Southern College," Creamer said. "I want to thank the EOC chapter for their scholarship in helping me go to college for elementary education."
Longtime member Ruth White said it was good to be back at the event which was postponed after Hurricane Ian hit the area.
"We had a couple of years of COVID where we couldn't have the event and then the hurricane," she said. "We love to (be) together. We love raising money to help these young ladies and women who are going back to college."
Member Patty Tuff called all of the women wearing hats from charter member Janis Gilkison's donated collection, to come up for a photo as husbands of the high tea members served mango and other tea. Some wore top hats.
The group also had a hat parade and contest with Joan Thoren, a winter resident from Minnesota won the most beautiful hat.
Catherine Bixenman had a tall blue hat that was a close second for most beautiful. She attended the event with the youngest guest, her daughter Allie, 5, an Englewood Elementary School student.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.