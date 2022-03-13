Straight line winds Saturday caused power outages when utility poles and power lines were knocked down, but the National Weather Service said there was no evidence that tornadoes were involved in Charlotte, Sarasota or DeSoto counties.
Florida Power and Light, in a recorded message, confirmed there were widespread outages throughout the area.
Charlotte County Fire and EMS stations received numerous calls related to the downed poles and lines, according to Lt. Clayton Hotchkiss of Station 1 in Port Charlotte.
"It was a very busy day," he said.
One of the first calls was to report damage to a trailer near Taffy Road, off Highway 17 in Punta Gorda.
This was probably due to wind gusts which reached 30 miles per hour, said Charlotte County Fire and EMS spokesperson Todd Dunn.
"The wind caused minor damage across the (RV) park," Hotchkiss said.
Later, a dispatcher received a call about a utility pole that was "bent toward the water."
National Weather Service meteorologist Ross Giarratana, in Tampa, said NOAA did not record any tornadoes in Charlotte County, but that straight line winds could cause the type of damages which occurred.
He asked that anyone who has photos of wind damages from Saturday's high winds to email them to sr-tbw.ops@noaa.gov so the service can determine whether a tornado had touched down.
