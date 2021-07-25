The price for calling an ambulance may go up soon in Charlotte County after 12 years of no increase.
Commissioners Tuesday generally agreed with a proposal to raise rates from 7% to as high as 73% for services provided by the county's Fire and Emergency Medical Services, where staff are trained as emergency medical technicians and paramedics. The board must still vote on the increase at a later meeting.
These are prices not covered by health insurance, Fire Chief and Emergency Services Director Jason Fair told commissioners.
The biggest increase is for services for which the county does not currently charge. Nontransport calls will now cost the patient, or in many cases, the nursing facility where they live.
If approved, the county would go from charging nothing to charging $175 for lift assist cases at area nursing facilities, which have become increasingly frequent, Fair said. And any nontransport that involves advanced life support, such as cardio resuscitation or provision of medication, the county wants to start charging $350 per call instead of nothing. These nontransport calls happen when the patient must be transferred to an air transport, Fair said.
Aside from the services that are currently free, the biggest proposed increase is for a call for basic life support, non-emergency. It would go from $375 per call to $650 — a 73% increase. Advanced life support transport would only go from $650 to $700, or a 7.7% increase.
Commissioners generally agreed with the need after 12 years.
"You've got budgetary issues, and we don't want you to get behind the 8 ball," Commissioner Chris Constance said.
Commission Chair Bill Truex said charging for lift assist from long-term-care facilities is overdue.
"This has been a frustration of mine since I was elected, when I saw what I consider to be an overuse of fire/EMS for something that they should have staff to be able to handle," he said. "I realize that in certain cases people are of a size that requires strong men and four of them sometimes to assist, but that shouldn't be for all the calls that I've heard over my almost nine years."
Commissioner Joe Tiseo was worried about adding to the cost of healthcare for people whose health insurance costs are already sky high.
"People are going to start getting bills for $650, $700, and their family deductible might be $12,500," he said, meaning they have to pay the first $12,500. "People might say, 'That's crazy,' but no, that's what a family deductible is."
The county does have problems with people not paying, Fair said. Their collection rate is about 74%, he said. It's better than it was before they could accept credit cards, he said.
Proposed rates are based on several factors, Fair said. A new state law allows ambulance service to charge 200% of Medicare rates, but only if they set their rates that high.
The county also surveyed average rates around the state, he said, which were very different given the wealth variation of Florida counties. So they also compared Charlotte County to neighboring coastal counties Sarasota and Lee. Charlotte County current rates were often higher than Sarasota, but Fair said the county has not raised their rates in a long time and may be preparing for a review.
All things remaining equal, which is unlikely, Fair said, new rates would increase revenue about $235,000, about $110,000 of that from creating fees for nontransport cases.
Tiseo asked Fair if the new charges reflect the actual costs of the service.
Fair said he had not done that kind of analysis, and all the funds they generate go to the county's general fund.
Constance, who is a surgeon, told Tiseo that the cost of any medical procedure or service is almost impossible to pin down.
"We're never going to be able to charge what it costs to have those boots on the ground and that infrastructure in place," Constance said. "You don't want to know what the cost is, because the cost of an ambulance ride is probably $10,000 to $20,000."
