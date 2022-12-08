Fixing Power Lines

FPL crews repair a power line in Venice.

 PHOTO COURTESY CITY OF VENICE

TALLAHASSEE — State regulators Tuesday approved utility costs that will translate to higher electric bills in January for homeowners and businesses — and the pain won’t end there.

Bills will go up in January for many customers of Florida Power & Light, along with customers of Duke Energy Florida, Tampa Electric Co. and Florida Public Utilities Co. They likely will increase again in the spring because of high costs of natural gas used to fuel power plants.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments