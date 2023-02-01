PORT CHARLOTTE — In April 2017, Dr. Agustin "Gus" Collado was hit by a car while crossing Olean Boulevard to help a patient at the Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic.
The longtime Charlotte County physician, who was 75, died a week later.
In January, the clinic honored Collado's memory with a ceremony dedicating the new crosswalk connecting the clinic and HCA Fawcett Hospital in his honor.
Collado's family attended the event, along with representatives from the clinic and HCA Fawcett, as well as Commissioner Chris Constance, a physician and colleague of Collado's.
"In his desire to help others he believed in the service to the community that the Virginia B. Andes Clinic provided, he was totally committed to assist them help others," the Andes clinic said in a statement. "His generosity and kindness had no limits. Being a physician was not just his profession, it was his passion. He believed that he was here to help others, and that he did so well."
Born in Manilva, Spain, Collado in 1972 moved to Charlotte County, where for years he was the only cardiologist in town.
He later was one of the original founders of what is now HCA Fawcett Hospital and worked there for more than 40 years.
Semi-retired in his later years, Collado spent much of his time volunteering at the Andes clinic.
