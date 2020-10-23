Local voters showed up at early voting polls in droves this week, creating the highest early voter turnout ever for Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties.
In Charlotte County, about 41% of registered voters had already cast their ballot by Friday afternoon. Sarasota County had a 38% voter turnout as of Friday, and DeSoto County had a 21% turnout.
In all three counties, the Supervisors of Elections say these numbers are historic.
“Unprecedented, record-breaking and historic are all terms which may be used to describe the first week of early voting in Charlotte County,” Supervisor of Elections Paul Stamoulis told the Sun. “Traffic was heavy as voters of all persuasions appear extremely motivated to vote.”
More than 61,000 Charlotte County voters had cast their ballots as of Friday afternoon, with about 16,000 of those at the early voting polls.
Early voting in Charlotte County is available every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Nov. 2 at any of the three early voting locations in Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda and Englewood.
In Sarasota County, about 130,000 residents had cast their ballots already as of Friday afternoon. About 27,000 early voted and over 100,000 mailed in or dropped off mail-in ballots.
“That is a significant turnout of the voters in Sarasota County,” said Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner at a press conference Friday. “In this fifth day of early voting here we’ve had more than 100,000 vote-by-mail ballots returned, which is a historic number here in Sarasota County. We’ve never reached that kind of milestone.”
On Thursday, more than 7,000 voters cast their ballots at the county’s eight early voting locations, Turner said. Each day of the week, more voters showed up than the last day.
The latest Floridians are able to request a mail-in ballot is at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. Mail-in ballots can be mailed to a Supervisor of Elections office or dropped off.
“If you already have a vote-by-mail ballot, I am urging you to return that ballot now,” Turner said. “Florida does not begin opening and tabulating ballots on Election Day. We started Oct. 12… Voters can help us and help themselves by returning those as soon as possible.”
Wait times at polling locations have been longer, Turner said, partly due to social distancing guidelines and the length of the ballot.
“While Election Day is a good and safe option, if they're voting in person they might not want to wait until Nov. 3,” Turner said. “They might want to get this out of the way because of the potential for more wait time.”
DeSoto County had about 3,500 cast so far on Friday afternoon.
“Typically, we run 300 (ballots) a day in a normal year,” said DeSoto County Supervisor of Elections Mark Negley. “This year, we started on Monday with 677 (ballots).”
Voter turnout is at about 21% in DeSoto, which is high for the county in the first week.
“Voters seem to be anxious and want to get it done and cast their ballot,” Negley said. “We anticipated a push and that's what we got. We’ve handled it well.”
Early voting in DeSoto is available 8.a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends.
