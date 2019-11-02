PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda History Center kicked off a new program Oct. 31 called “History Bites” featuring local residents and stories of the city’s historic past.
Local historian and lifelong Punta Gorda resident Gussie Baker launched the series, telling tales of Halloween and even some ghost stories of the city, including some frightening folklore rumored around the town.
THE SANDLIN HOUSE
The Victorian-style home was built over a century ago on West Retta Esplanade and is said to be haunted by then-owner James Sandlin’s daughter.
The girl died in 1909 after spilling kerosene on herself while ironing on the front porch.
There have been reports of footsteps near her old bedroom ... and a closet door that just won’t stay closed.
“The Sandlin House is listed in books as one of the most haunted houses in Florida,” Baker said.
“What started it off was a 12-year-old little girl was caught on fire, was burned and she died. When I heard the story as a child, I kept asking how did she catch on fire.”
In the early 1900s some irons operated by filling them with kerosene or gasoline and lighting it, according to Baker.
“She was using it and caught on fire,” Baker said. “(In more recent history) one family that lived there had a daughter and they would have the Girl Scouts over to spend the night and those (girls) all got scared and they couldn’t ever get them to come back.”
THE BOSTWICK HOUSE
At the Bostwick House on Marion Avenue has also been said to be haunted. Baker said she has also heard of hauntings at the dwelling.
“Mrs. Bostwick was my art teacher,” Baker said. “She taught a lot of us how to paint, how to draw (growing up). I do know (of) things that have gone on where (people that lived there), they go to bed at night and when the kids were little and they had toys at the bottom of the stairs or something, come morning they were moved to totally different places.
“Those stairs ... I don’t know what it was about the stairs. Mrs. Bostwick used to tell us be very careful going down those stairs. None of us ever fell because we held on for dear life.”
HALLOWEEN IN PUNTA GORDA
“I was shocked when my children grew up and the thing appeared called trick or treat,” Baker said. “There was no such thing here when I grew up. Everything was ‘trick.’”
Baker told a story of an English teacher she and her friends had at Charlotte High School.
“Ms. Adair taught English at CHS,” Baker said. “(We) had some pirate thing going on and had a coffin built and put a skeleton and made eyes that were purple and we had things to light the eyes up.
“My friends took it and put it up in her window while she was reading (one Halloween night). They made a noise and she turned around and saw that thing and she went nuts. That was Halloween.”
For more information on the “History Bites” session, contact the Punta Gorda History Center, 941-916-8800, puntagordahistorycenter.com.
The center is at 512 E. Grace St.
