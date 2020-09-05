With a history of only 100 years, Charlotte County still has people with first- or second-hand knowledge of those early days.
That's what motivated local historian James Abraham to embark on "Century: A People's History of Charlotte County."
"It's possible to talk to people who knew people who were there," he said.
So far, Abraham has interviewed or received written narratives or audio interviews from about 20 people. He's looking for more.
"I want people in this book," he said.
For example, he interviewed a woman who is 95 and grew up near the Murdock railroad station. Murdock is now the commercial center of Charlotte County busy with big box stores, malls, restaurants and traffic lights. One hundred years ago, however, it was a crossroad with a railroad stop named after a man named Murdock who owned a general store and tried to drain the swamp for agriculture. The woman Abraham interviewed remembers the area as surrounded by cattle ranching, he said.
Another interviewee is the daughter of a CIA agent Bud Cole who started the Punta Gorda Isles subdivision in the 1950s. These were the men who looked at mud flats and mangroves and envisioned canals with houses. The canal diggers of Florida created so many environmental problems that the state eventually banned dredging for new development, Abraham said.
It is the geography, or the landscape, that has made Charlotte County what it is today, Abraham said — a waterfront community in large part — attracting first industry, commerce and later vacationers and retirees.
Abraham's goal is to have to publish the book in time for the county's official Centennial in 2021. The actual date of the creation of Charlotte County is April 23, 1921, when the Florida Legislature split up DeSoto County into five counties including Charlotte, Highland, Hardee and Glades.
The book will be a mix of interviews and essays interwoven with an authoritative narrative written by Abraham.
Civilizations date back thousands of years along Florida's Southwest coast, according to various local history sites. Native populations were either wiped out or driven into Florida's interior by the time modern Americans of both European and African descent began showing up around Charlotte Harbor in the late 1800s, Abraham said.
It is the last 100 years that Abraham wants to hear more about. Whether you know the history of a manufactured home park or a gated subdivision, Abraham wants you to contribute an essay to the book — 1,000 words max.
"If we like it, we'll publish it," he said.
Send your essay or contact Abraham at book-broker@hotmail.com.
Abraham, who came to Charlotte County 20 years ago, formerly worked as an editorial writer for the Sun. He grew up in Baltimore, Maryland, a city and state settled by Europeans centuries before Charlotte County.
"I grew up around history," Abraham said.
Abraham also received his college degree in history, so he has some expertise to check for basic accuracy. He is going through the daily newspaper records to collect information.
He anticipates some of the stories will be about how natural events including hurricanes have changed the course of history for the county. That would include, he said, Hurricanes Donna in 1960 as well as Charley in 2004.
Hurricane Donna, he said, changed the buildings on the west side of U.S. 41 in Port Charlotte after so many were destroyed. And after Charley, he said, Team Punta Gorda was formed of volunteers to advocate their view of growth in Punta Gorda.
These are all things he hopes to hear about, plus anything else that fleshes out the 100-year history of Charlotte County.
