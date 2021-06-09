Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has identified a victim — deemed John Doe No. 1 — believed to have been killed in 1994 by suspected “Hog Trails” serial killer Daniel Conahan.
Through a series of DNA testing and other research, the victim has been identified as Gerald (Jerry) Lombard, born Aug. 30, 1962, in Massachusetts, according to a CCSO report.
His body was found Feb. 1, 1994, by a local construction company worker in the woods near Wyandotte Avenue and Tulip Street in northern Charlotte County.
Conahan — currently on death row in the Florida State Prison — was known for targeting white males between the ages of 20 and 35, and were typically thought to be transients.
He would ask men to go into the woods and take nude photos in exchange for money. Although Conahan was only convicted of one murder, his suspected victims were scattered throughout Charlotte, Sarasota and Lee counties.
Conahan was 42 when he was arrested, tried, convicted and sentenced to death in 1996 for the murder of one of the victims, Richard Montgomery.
In more recent years, the Charlotte County Cold Case Team decided to use available genealogy resources after all other attempts to identify John Doe #1 had failed.
June 2013
Heather Walsh-Haney, forensic anthropologist from Florida Gulf Coast University — who was working with the cold case team — submitted a tooth from John Doe #1 to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification for development of DNA and entry into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons and the Combined DNA Index System.
It was determined through NAMUS that there was remaining DNA extract available for further testing.
January 2020
After contacting FBI representatives, CCSO later made contact with Dr. Ed Green at the Biomolecular Engineering Department Laboratory at the University of California Santa Cruz.
Green advised the laboratory could process the remaining DNA from UNTCHI and determine if it was suitable for forensic genetic genealogy.
June 2020
The DNA was forwarded to the laboratory at UCSC and later (December 2020) to Fulgent Labs for additional sequencing.
CCSO learned then that there was enough data for genealogy searches.
February 2021
The processing was complete at Fulgent Labs and there was a genotype file, containing sufficient data for genetic genealogy searches.
The data was forwarded to an FBI office in Los Angeles and the information was uploaded into available databases through Family Tree DNA and Gene by Gene, which revealed potential relatives of Lombard.
The Cold Case Team was provided with the likely family name and potential relatives of John Doe #1.
After contacting the family, it was determined that this was a large family of 17 siblings.
CCSO also learned that one of the brothers, Jerry Lombard, had not been seen or heard from since approximately 1991 or 1992.
The Cold Case Team also learned that a niece in the family had submitted her DNA to Ancestry.com a few years ago, which is likely how the genetic genealogy match was made.
April 2021
The Cold Case Team was able to obtain DNA samples from a sister, a brother and a son of Jerry Lombard.
The DNA sample of the son was submitted to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Laboratory in Ft. Myers in May 2021
June 2021
FDLE reported that the DNA sample from the son was a positive match to the DNA of John Doe #1, verifying the identity as Jerry Lombard.
Jerry was born in Massachusetts August 30, 1962. He had been living in Lowell, MA.
According to the family, Jerry was a bit of a drifter and it was common for him to disappear for long periods of time.
