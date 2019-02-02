Six-month-old Dixie stood on her four hooves in a rusted trailer.
Dozens of adults and children, most clad in jeans, gathered around the fence guiding Dixie from the trailer to an enclosed area in the Charlotte County Fair’s agricultural show.
“Oink,” she snorted, and perked her head up to see through the slots. Nicolas Rosenbaum, 11, waited near the fence to watch her trot to the dusty dirt.
“I think she’ll be about 240 pounds,” Rosenbaum said. “She was 223 last time.”
The heaviest hog does not necessarily win in the fair; they actually have a cutoff at 315 pounds. “At that point they’re too fatty,” said Michelle Dunn, a 4-H Club hog leader, who stressed the importance of the kids weighing their hogs often.
If they get too big, the children have to exercise and walk their pigs. “They have to keep a log,” she said, in which the kids record every scoop of feed, every dollar spent and every pound gained for their animal. The kids then calculate how much they need to sell their animal per pound to break even, or make a profit. “It’s like a business.”
An ideal weight for a pig to show is between 270 and 280 pounds, she said.
“It’s been a little hectic,” said James Shipman, 33, the agriculture committee chairman this year.
Participating kids could bring their respective animals to be weighed between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday, and he was trying to load them in as smoothly as possible.
That means there were 41 hogs, nine steers and nine lambs that needed to be weighed. There were also 19 goats, one bull, three heifers, 32 rabbits, 85 chickens, two turkeys, eight ducks and eight guinea pigs that would be shown off and sold at the Charlotte County Fair.
There are around 120 students, anywhere between 5 and 19 years old, showing the 217 animals.
Shipman has been chairman for the past three years, and helping with the agriculture committee for a total of 15. He got his start originally doing 4-H Club and National FFA Organization (FFA) as a high school student for four years.
“I actually have a lot more fun now than I did back then,” he laughed. “I was thankful for the people who did it for me in high school.”
Tanya Smith stood near the metal bars enclosing the steers, stroking the fur along Patches’ eyes. He looked at her with large, brown eyes, breathing heavily, as a neighboring bovine mooed in his pen.
Just 10 months prior, Tanya’s daughter, Savannah Smith, delivered Patches from one of her heifers she’s showing this year at the fair.
“It’s amazing. They learn so much” Smith said about what 4-H Club has done for her daughter. Savannah is a senior at Charlotte High School and has two heifers, a rabbit and Patches the bull in the fair this year.
Savannah keeps her animals at her uncle’s farm, taking care of them and even laying with them.
“You form a bond with them,” Tanya said as Patches nuzzled into her hand. “He’s a little bit playful.”
“Some (cattle) are puppy-like and some are like a wild banshee,” local beef leader Jackie Andrews. Andrews is also the secretary of the fair and part of the agriculture committee this year.
The bull, who is not castrated, is being sold for breeding purposes and will not be slaughtered.
“It’s a very unique experience,” said DeSoto High School student Julia Andrews, 17, while reflecting on her time with her pig, Hambo. “You learn the responsibility of raising an animal.”
“I feel 4-H and FFA teaches responsibility and manners,” said Julia’s mother, Jackie Andrews. “It keeps them out of trouble. It’s the best program.”
This is Julia’s 10th year participating in the Charlotte County agricultural program. “It’s a lot easier this time,” she said. “You don’t really know anything when you start out.”
Julia has won the showmanship buckle in the past, but when asked if she thinks she’ll win this year, she hesitated.
“The competition is tough this year,” she said. “But I love showing.”
Twelve-year-old Sierra Mulinix of Punta Gorda Middle School struggled to get her stubborn black steer, Sonny, to turn around for a photo.
She still smiled, scratching behind his ear.
“He’s like a big teddy bear,” she said. Mulinix has been doing 4-H for five years now. Last year was her first time showing a steer. She had also previously shown hogs.
“With hogs, you don’t have to care for them as much,” she said. “But with steers, you can brush them and hug them...they like to lick your arms.”
Mulinix bought Sonny from an auction online, and has been raising him to show in this year’s fair. She said the experience is bittersweet, but “that’s the only way to make back my money.”
All steers and pigs have to go to slaughter, Shipman said.
