DISASTER RECOVERY CENTERS
The three FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in the region will be closed Dec. 30-Jan. 2 for the holidays. There are three Disaster Recovery Centers locations:
• Tringali Park Recreation Center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood
• The former cultural center, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte
• Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port.
All these locations are open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday-Saturday, except for the holiday schedule. They will resume normal hours Jan. 3. The DRCs are closed on Sundays.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY
Charlotte County government offices closed Jan. 2.
Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau Office – Closed. Visitors with questions on things to do can visit www.PureFlorida.com.
The Utilities Department (water and sewer) customer service will be closed. Electronic bill pay can be found at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov (under the Departments menu click the Utilities link). Standby staff will be on call for utility emergencies at 941-764-4300.
Garbage Collection – Curbside collection will occur as scheduled.
Transfer Stations (both West Charlotte and Mid-County) – Closed Dec. 31.
Zemel Road Landfill – Closed Dec. 31.
Temporary drop-off locations for storm debris (Placida West Boat Ramp and 7000 Florida St.) – Closed Dec. 31.
Community Services Administration offices – Closed.
Charlotte County Libraries and History Services offices – Closed.
Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center offices – Closed.
Charlotte Sports Park county offices – Closed.
All Charlotte County libraries: Closed.
Skate Parks:
Captain Don Cerbone Memorial Skate Park – Open.
J.M. Berlin/Rotary Skate Park – Closed.
Recreation Centers:
Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center – Closed.
Centennial Park Recreation Center – Open until 5 p.m. Jan. 2. Closed Jan. 1.
Harold Avenue Regional Park Recreation Center – Closed Jan. 1-2.
Port Charlotte Beach Park Recreation Center – Closed.
South County Regional Park Recreation Center – Closed.
Tringali Park Recreation Center – Closed.
Pools:
Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Pool – Closed.
Centennial Park Pool – Open until 5 p.m. Jan. 2. Closed Jan. 1.
Port Charlotte Beach Park Pool – Closed.
South County Regional Park Pool – Closed.
Visit CharlotteCountyFL.gov/ActiveAgain for a complete list of open facilities and available amenities.
Charlotte County Transit – Closed.
All Human Services Offices – Closed.
Fire & EMS Headquarters will be closed. All other stations will be open.
South Gulf Cove lock
County staff will not be manning the South Gulf Cove lock Jan 1-2. The lock will be operational in manual mode.
PUNTA GORDA
All city government offices will be closed Jan. 2.
DESOTO COUNTY
All county government offices will be closed Jan. 2.
County offices and services closed for the holidays
SARASOTA COUNTY
Most Sarasota County Government offices and services, including the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County, will be closed in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
Florida Department of Health-Sarasota: Closed Jan. 2. Closed weekends.
Transit Schedule:
Saturday, Dec. 31: regular bus, SCATPlus, and OnDemand services. Siesta trolley, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 2: regular bus, SCATPlus, and OnDemand service. Siesta Key trolley, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Libraries and Historical Resources: Closed Jan. 2.
Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources
Knight Trail Park pistol and rifle range: closed Jan. 1-3.
Recreation centers: closed Jan. 2.
Trash Collections
Curbside collection services for trash, recycling and yard waste will run on normal day. Place materials at the curb by 6 a.m. the day of pickup.
All solid waste facilities, including the Central County Landfill, the Citizens’ Convenience Center and the Chemical Collection Centers will be closed Jan. 1.
The Jackson Road Chemical Collection Center remains closed due to impacts from Hurricane Ian.
The Citizens’ Convenience Center at 4010 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis, will be open Dec. 24 and Dec. 31, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., but will be closed Jan. 1.
The Central County Landfill, 4000 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis, will be open Dec. 31, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., but will be closed Jan. 1. The landfill office will be closed Jan. 2.
For more information, call 311or visit www.scgov.net.
NORTH PORT
Hurricane debris collection is paused while collection crews head home for the holidays. Crews return Jan. 3, at which point they will begin the final push of debris collection around the city.
Trash collection: Since Christmas and New Year’s Day are on Sundays, trash collection does not change.
