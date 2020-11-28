If you need help with getting Christmas gifts for your family this season, there are plenty of churches and organizations out there that are offering help. All are also accepting donations.
The Salvation Army Giving Tree program offers families help during the holidays each year. To request Christmas assistance, visit salvationarmyflorida.org/portcharlotte or call 941-629-3170.
Community Life Church is doing a tree for families and their youth group Life Youth Florida is collecting and offering Christmas gifts for a family in need. Visit www.clclive.org or search Community Life Church on Facebook.
Murdock Baptist Church located at 18375 Cochran Blvd. in Port Charlotte invites families in need of help this holiday season to contact the church by calling 941-627-6352.
Englewood Bible Church gives gifts through the food pantry at the church and is currently accepting donations at 501 Yale St., Englewood. Call 941-473-9664.
Edgewater Church is offering holiday assistance to families. Call 941-625-3039.
Toys for Tots
To request a toy for your child or to make a donation to the Marine Corps Toys for Tots, send an email to Karen Klass at Karenklasst4t@gmail.com or Christina Leport at Christinaleportt4t@gmail.com if you live in Charlotte County. For more information, visit https://charlotte-county-fl.toysfortots.org.
If you live in Sarasota County, and you'd to volunteer, request a donation box or make a donation send an email to coordinator Jim Lamb at jimtoysfortots@gmail.com.
To request a toy, send an email to toys4totsrequest@yahoo.com.
No phone calls will be accepted. You must register by Dec. 7.
Home Instead Senior Care has a program called Be a Santa to a Senior. Trees will be setup at local Bealls Outlet stores with the tags that have the first name and gift idea for a senior who lives alone or is in assisted living. The organization then helps distribute the gifts to seniors in the community.
St. Vincent dePaul will be providing Christmas meals for families in need. Call 941-258-3398 to register.
