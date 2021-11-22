NORTH PORT — The city of Waukesha, Wisconsin, is still reeling, just two days after five people were killed and at least 48 were hurt when an SUV plowed into a Christmas Parade Sunday.
Meanwhile, in Florida, local parades will go off on schedule, officials said Monday.
The Venice Holiday Parade is set to step off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in downtown Venice. The parade officially begins at Park Boulevard and West Venice Avenue, continues north on Venice Avenue at Harbor Drive, turning south onto Nokomis Avenue and continuing on to Turin Street, ending at the Venice Community Center.
The following weekend, the Poinsettia Parade & Festival, an annual North Port tradition, will is set for 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. The parade was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but is set to return this year.
As in the past, the city of North Port will be deploying barriers to parade access points for added security.
"Generally speaking, we take these large public events very seriously when it comes to safety," said Josh Taylor, North Port's public information officer.
"We operate under an Incident Command System, and there are high-level security measures in place. We also barricade access points to the parade route with heavy machinery."
Poinsettia Parade participants will travel south down Sumter Boulevard, ending at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd. There will be a festival there, presented by Achieva Credit Union, before and after the parade from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
"We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to celebrate together again with our community at the upcoming Poinsettia Parade & Festival," said city of North Port marketing and engagement coordinator Laura Ansel said Monday.
For more information, visit www.CityofNorthPort.com or follow the City of North Port Parks & Recreation Facebook page.
