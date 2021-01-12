After a dramatic surge in new cases of coronavirus following the winter holidays, new cases in Charlotte County are declining, Health Chief Joe Pepe told commissioners Tuesday.
Case numbers peaked on Dec. 31 with 175 reported cases, he noted. In contrast, the state reported 87, 68 and 66 cases in the last three days of data.
"There's been some light at the end of the tunnel," he said.
Still, the week ending Jan. 11 had 671 cases, the most of any week of the pandemic. There were 13 deaths reported for the week ending Jan. 11.
Hospitalization rates continue to be high, according to state-reported numbers. On Jan. 12. the state reported that 91 people from Charlotte County were hospitalized with COVID.
Commissioner Chris Constance told board members that local hospitals are struggling with staffing, even as they report adequate supplies and beds.
"They're overworked, strung out and stressed out," said Constance, who is a plastic surgeon. "It's getting really, really bad."
Local hospitals were not available for comment at press time.
Constance was speaking of nurses as well as doctors. The county has only a handful of specialists in fields needed for the pandemic — intensive care and pulmonology.
Part of the problem with nurses in particular, Constance said, is that clinically trained staff can find much higher salaries outside of Charlotte County.
Pepe agreed, and added that during the pandemic, companies that hire traveling nurses are offering extremely high pay to nurses willing to head north to other states.
Constance also noted that the county's death rate has not declined. The county has 134.5 deaths per 100,000 population since the pandemic began. That's much higher than the state or national average due to the county's older population. Five days ago, the rate was 130.2 per 100,000.
Constance credited clinical staff, however, with gaining knowledge now on how to handle this novel disease that first became apparent only 11 months ago. They started with no information, he said, moved on to anecdotal, and now have actual researched protocols.
Pepe offered an example of a local patient being treated for both cancer and COVID. That patient contacted the county's health department and received a referral for the new antibody treatment within 24 hours.
COVID related closing
The county tax collector's offices in both mid-county and west county are currently closed due to a handful of coronavirus cases as well as mitigation cleaning, a staff person with the office confirmed. The west county office in Englewood was closed Friday for one case, cleaned, and opened Monday, but a second case led to another closure until Jan. 19 after the holiday. The mid-county office at Murdock Circle is closed indefinitely, however phone lines are open.
