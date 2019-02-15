NORTH PORT — Holly’s Hope, a group working to reduce suicide rates and mental health stigma, invited area students to talk in light of the anniversary of the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas massacre.
Topics included school safety, mental health, anxiety, depression, weapons, social media, suicide and resources for teens and their families.
The group plans to share its findings with Sarasota and Charlotte school boards.
The students, who attend school in Charlotte and Sarasota county high school students, were allowed to stay anonymous.
Sandy Hook Promise is an organization founded after the 2012 slaughter at Sandy Hook Elementary School. The program teaches students to recognize signs of people who may be a threat to themselves or others. It was recently held in area schools.
Q. What did you learn from the Sandy Hook Promise?
A. “Not much from what we already knew because we are taught to say something if it’s suspicious. The Sandy Hook Promise was basic. We wanted realistic information about who specifically to turn over these text messages to at school. Sometimes our parents don’t take what we say seriously. They say depression or other risky behaviors are a fad.”
Q. Is it true sarcastic social media posts and memes surface after every mass shooting or student suicide?
A. “Yes. It’s appalling, but it keeps happening. Some people just don’t take suicide seriously. We (teens) live in a world of sarcasm. When we hear someone say they want to die, sometimes it’s just because they don’t want to take a test. It’s not because they want to kill themselves. So when it does happen, many teenagers don’t know how to react. They will say something stupid on social media. It doesn’t matter if it generates negative attention, that person is still getting attention or more likes to their post which is why they do it.”
Q. What more could be done to help students?
A. “Who is the school social worker or licensed mental health worker at my school? We don’t even know our guidance counselor. Who is it at our school we can talk to during a crisis in our life?”
Q. Do teens talk about mental health issues?
“I spoke out on social media about my mental health issues, and some in my family weren’t happy at all. I went to the hospital after an anxiety attack that left me unable to speak for a week. I was a little upset that not that many people wanted to talk to me about it. I am very involved at my church. I was afraid I would go to Hell if I killed myself. I used my faith to get me through it. I still go to counseling.”
Q. Do students embrace counseling?
“I was raised in a family that didn’t believe in counseling. I’m not sure talking to someone much older than me will help. I’d prefer to talk to someone (who is licensed) online through Facetime or through texting.”
Q. Do students worry about the costs of weekly counseling sessions?
“I didn’t want to be a burden on my mother. I know we were struggling. I came to a point where I told my mom, I wasn’t kidding when I said I was not all right anymore. I needed help. My mother got me counseling. She also took away my phone for two years as part of my recovery. It was really hard because I always had my phone. But my pictures didn’t tell the truth about how much I was hurting. After a while, I realized there was life outside of social media and trying to get hundreds of likes and 1,000 followers. My faith got me through it all.”
Q. Should teachers have mandatory suicide-prevention training?
A. “Yes, if we can’t go to our parents or friends, we would like to talk to a teacher about someone who might be in trouble. For some teachers, it’s awkward and they want to move along instead of talking about the subject. It would be real helpful to us because the teacher might have other resources like the school counselor or outside counseling they could tell us about if we need it.”
• One member of Holly’s Hope does safeTALK training that prepares anyone 15 or older to become a suicide-alert helper. Through safeTALK, participants learn most people with thoughts of suicide don’t want to die, but are struggling with emotional pain. safeTALK-trained people recognize these invitations and take action by connecting them with intervention.
Q. Would students/teachers be interested in helping through safeTALK training?
“I think so. We don’t have all the answers. Mental health is a big issue. We don’t have coping skills. Counseling helps. Learning how to recognize real signs are important. We live in a sarcastic world, so sometimes we don’t know when someone is serious because they joke about things, even when they are serious.”
Q. Is social media a huge influence on high school and college students?
“My ex-girlfriend led a double life on her Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat pages. She posted happy pictures and inspirational sayings all the time. But at home, she was miserable from years of child abuse. So people aren’t honest on social media. They want followers. They want to be noticed at all costs. Another friend from Port Charlotte was the biggest jokester, too. He posted jokes on line and never showed signs of depression. After he went to college, he committed suicide. No one knew he was in a dark place. None of us saw it coming.”
• Most schools are working on procedures under the new Marjorie Stoneman Douglas Act for emergency drills including active shooter and hostage situations.
Q. Do students take school drills seriously?
A. “No. There’s no sense of urgency when we have these drills. No one is scared. We aren’t taught where to stand or go if there’s a shooter in the school. Some students don’t even know why the school has new fencing or why all of the doors at the front office are locked. School safety is completely missed by some. Most kids don’t even know we have cameras everywhere. We also want to know about our school resource officer at the school. We want that person to look intimidating.”
Q. Do school threats disrupt learning?
A. “Yes. When someone brings a weapon to school, that’s all that is talked about for days. When someone threatens to shoot up the campus, attendance goes way down.”
Q. Is it OK to ask for help at school?
A. “If we knew the right people to go to, it would be helpful. The administration makes it hard for us to communicate or understand where to go. It would be good to have a program where seniors could talk to underclassmen and share stories. It’s really good when you learn you are not alone and someone else has been through something similar as your are going through. Many times it’s only temporary.”
