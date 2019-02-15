What did you learn?

As a Holly's Hope member, what did you learn from listening to the students?

"I learned these students don't know where to turn," said Joan Morgan, who along with her husband started Holly's Hope in 2017 after their daughter Holly, a beloved teacher at Heron Creek Middle School in North Port, died by suicide. "There's no mandiatory suicide prevention training for teachers.

"What's interesting is if a teacher knows a student is being abused, it must be reported within 24 hours or the teacher faces a fine," Morgan said. "But, if a teacher learns a child may be suicidal, it's not mandatory that it be reported. We have to change the stigma attached to this and start talking about it in our schools. Our teachers are a line of defense for these students who may not have anyone to turn to during a crisis."