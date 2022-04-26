PUNTA GORDA - For 16 years, a rabbi and a pastor have held a Holocaust memorial service commemorating Yom HaShoah, the "Day of Remembrance."
The observance is held on the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising anniversary to remember the 6 million Jews and 5 million non-Jews murdered by Nazis.
Rabbi Solomon Agin, of Temple Shalom in Port Charlotte, and Pastor Bob Carlson, assistant pastor at First United Methodist Church in Punta Gorda, have an evening of remembrance starting at 7 p.m. Thursday.
This year's service has taken on a poignant meaning for Agin, who said it comes at a time that "Russia is obliterating Ukraine."
He pointed out that Ukraine's president, prime minister, chief of staff and defense minister are Jewish.
In the past, the Holocaust Memorial Service had a Holocaust survivor speak, but many have returned north already, he said. Age is a factor, Agin said. The Holocaust began around 1939 and lasted until 1945. Those born in 1939 are now in their early 80s.
The North Port High School Concert Choir will perform music sung by people in concentration camps.
"They were taught about the Holocaust so they would have background. It gives them sensitivity," Agin said.
He said the students' understanding will make their performance more meaningful as they have become familiar with that period in history. Before each musical number, there will be an introduction about the meaning of each piece, he said.
A guitarist from Naples, Jane Galler, will sing as well.
A total of 11 candles will be lit in a somber ceremony representing the 6 million Jewish lives lost and the 5 million other lives lost due to Nazism and Hitler's "Final Solution."
Agin said it was important for young people to know what occurred during World War II.
"Never forget, never again," he said, is the mantra young people should adopt as they become sensitive to what happened decades earlier.
The service is free and open to the public.
Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Homes in Punta Gorda is paying for the service's costs, Agin said.
First United Methodist Church is at 507 West Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda.
