The number of building permits issued for single-family homes dropped in April for Charlotte County, but not necessarily because of a construction slowdown, the county's Building Official Ben Bailey said.
By contrast, the number of requests for permits increased by 22% in May, he said, suggesting more growth is on the horizon in home construction, despite the economic downturn.
Three coastal counties saw big dips in single-family building permits issued, according to the Regional Economic Research Institute of the Florida Gulf Coast University in its June report. But their numbers differ from Charlotte County's, which Bailey said are inaccurate, because the county sent the wrong report to them.
Charlotte County had only a 7.9% drop comparing April 2019 to April 2020, according to records Bailey provided to the Sun. There were 126 permits issued in April last year and 116 in April this year.
Using the wrong report, RERI reported a 51% drop in Charlotte County. For Lee and Collier counties, RERI reported 14% and 20% drops respectively.
Sarasota County, not covered by RERI, reported the opposite — an increase of 21.8% in building permits issued for April this year compared to April last year.
Even the smaller drop Bailey attributes only indirectly to the coronavirus. In April, after the governor issued the shutdown orders aimed at slowing the spread of the virus, the county required everyone to use the online system. With the Building Department lobby closed, that required a lot of contractors to get trained and registered for online permitting in a hurry.
"This was a big change in operations for those contractors that are accustomed to coming into our office with paper plans," Bailey said.
But now that they're online, he said, "We've had many contractors say that they love the online system and are glad they don't have to spend their valuable time traveling to our office and waiting in line."
Bailey pointed out the distinction between permits issued, and permits requested. Requests are up for May by 22%, he said, looking at preliminary numbers.
"I attribute it to the successful selling season the contractors had this winter and early spring," he said. "Developers are still bringing forward their plans for new developments and contractors are still building single-family homes at a pace comparable to last year."
If the building boom continued into the start of the pandemic, how long will it last with economic uncertainty? Local Realtors claim people are moving from urban areas up north to Charlotte County to escape the virus.
"At this point, I can't tell you if this pace will continue, but we'll see in late summer and fall if COVID-19 had much effect on sales," Bailey said.
