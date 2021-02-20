Home Depot supplied Charlotte County Public Schools with personal protective equipment and cleaning products to help protect students and staff against COVID-19.
CCPS received the Team Depot Grant Awards on Feb. 3. Team Depot, in association with The Home Depot Foundation, is a volunteer-based program designed to give back to the community in times of need and improve veteran homes and other facilities.
The team force provided schools across the county with 89 boxes of youth masks and 132 buckets of disinfectant, safety glasses, gloves and paper towels. The supplies was delivered with the help of the Punta Gorda Home Depot Store Manager Marcia Dilger.
"When COVID hit, we decided our standard community events needed to be put on hold. So, we began giving bucket donations to schools and facilities in a safe way," said Dilger.
As a mother of three, Dilger felt she couldn't be involved in a more important cause.
"It's amazing, teachers are going above and beyond," she said. "It's challenging to teach in normal circumstances, let alone with a mask on."
CCPS Operations Manager Trey Jayne and Assistant Superintendent of District Support Jerry Olivo met with Dilger to show their appreciation for the generous grant.
Charlotte County schools are currently in the process of distributing the supplies.
Dilger stated Lee County schools also received donations on behalf of Team Depot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.