For six Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity families, Christmas was a lot different than in years past.
For the first time, they spent Christmas in a home of their own.
One of the recipients of a new home, Mayra, has two boys. She said this is a dream come true.
"Owning my home is the best thing ever," Mayra said.
Paying $1,300 a month to rent an apartment made it very difficult for Mayra to make ends meet. She barely had enough to pay the bills, let alone have money in savings.
By becoming a Habitat homeowner, Mayra will have an affordable mortgage, be able to save for emergencies and provide a better life for herself and her boys.
During these unprecedented challenging times, we have made several adjustments and continue to work diligently to provide deserving families like Mayra’s with safe, decent and affordable homes. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Charlotte County Habitat completed and closed 25 homes for local families; 45 children celebrated Christmas in their own home for the very first time.
The need for affordable housing is greater than ever. Currently, we have 35 families approved in our homeownership program and we receive on average, 95 inquiries a month. In order to meet the needs of the families we serve, we need your help.
To make a financial contribution or sign-up to volunteer, visit www.charlottecountyhfh.org.
If you would like to learn more about Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity, contact Gabrielle Reineck at 941-639-3162 or email her at gabrielle@charlottecountyhfh.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.