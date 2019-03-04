January proved to be a month of lows.
With low home sales and low closing prices for homes, the Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port REALTORS Association January reports a slow start to the new year, but with the hopes of things picking up.
Will this prove to be a fruitful year? Find out what happened this month below:
Low home and condo salesThere were 222 closed sales for single-family homes in January, which were the lowest they’ve been as far as the data goes back.
The Sun has real estate data going as far back as December 2015 to analyze.
January is typically a low month for sales, with the month having the lowest sales in 2016 and the second lowest month in 2017 and 2018.
November was the lowest month in 2018 for home sales at 256 closed sales.
Even for condos or town homes, people are not buying as much. There were only 48 closed sales in January 2018, making this also the lowest month in the data provided.
The high season for condos is typically between March and May, where sales have skyrocketed in the past two years to over 100 both months.
Homes selling lower, condos get larger price tagDecember was a record high month for home sale prices, with a median price of $225,000 for single-family homes. However, that number quickly dropped in January to $202,450.
This isn’t anything to worry about, though.
Homes have shown a general upward trend, with January 2016 having a median home price of $165,000. The last time the median sale price in Charlotte County dipped below $200,000 was February 2018.
Condo sales, however, are in the upper portion right now, having a median sale price of $163,500. Prices have stayed above $160,000 since November, dropping to $145,000 in October and then $120,640 in September.
September’s median condo sale price was unusual, though, as prices hadn’t gotten close to the $120,000 range since late 2016.
Condo inventory inching towards a buyers’ market, homes not so muchThe rule of thumb for a balanced market is 5.5 months of inventory. Anything higher is a buyers’ market, and anything lower is a sellers’ market.
Inventory for single-family homes January rose to 4.6, which is a 9.5 percent increase from this time last year.
The months of inventory has been slowly creeping up since November, but it is unlikely the tide will turn just yet. The last time Charlotte County even hit close to 5 months of inventory was January 2017, which is the typical peak of each year, according to data spanning back to December 2015.
Condos are also in the high-season for inventory, coming in at 5 months supply of inventory for January.
In February last year, the coin did flip as inventory supply reached 5.7, making condos a buyer’s market.
