Cold weather shelters

Cold weather shelters will open Saturday in Charlotte County due to incoming weather.

Homeless Coalition opening cold weather shelter

PORT CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte County Homeless Coalition will provide shelter to people needing refuge from the cold on Saturday, announced Charlotte County Fire and EMS.

The shelter, at 1476 Kenesaw Street in Port Charlotte, will be accepting guests between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tina Figliuolo, CEO of the Homeless Coalition, said the shelter can accommodate up to 30 people, and that dinner will also be served to them.

The National Weather Service forecasts near-freezing temperatures on Saturday night, when they are expected to dip into the 30s.

