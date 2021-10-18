Douglas Herbrank

Douglas Vernon Herbrank

ENGLEWOOD — An Englewood homeless man was arrested Sunday for causing a scene during a Gulf Cove United Methodist Church service in Port Charlotte. 

Witnesses told deputies that Douglas Vernon Herbrank, 52, came to the church, at 1100 S. McCall Road, just before the end of the 8 a.m. service, and was in the back eating.

Church members asked Herbrank to "please calm down and gave him a chance to correct his ways," states the arrests report.

Herbrank reportedly started walking around the pews and disturbing people and yelling vulgarities.

Witnesses said the congregation was familiar with Herbrank because he had come to the church before for food, and has also caused disturbances in the past.

Herbrank was said to be "high strung" and church members asked deputies to trespass him from the church, states the report.

He was arrested around 9:15 a.m. and charged with disturbing schools and religious assemblies.

He was being held at Charlotte County Jail on $500 bond.

