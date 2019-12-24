In the end, Juan Sebastian died as he lived: with his best friend at his side.
Sebastian and his dog, Cheeto, were celebrities of a sort in Arcadia, which is about 25 miles east of Port Charlotte.
Although homeless on the streets, the pair were like father and son, acclaimed by social media followers and onlookers for the clear and easygoing friendship they shared — Sebastian pushing a shopping cart of scrap metal, Cheeto forever circling him in their solitary travels around town, stopping traffic to allow Sebastian to cross.
If you saw Juan, Cheeto was within earshot, guaranteed.
Their friendship, in fact, was much more than man and dog. Instead, it seemed more like a business partnership: days working the streets for a few bucks, evenings sipping a beer and watching the moon rise.
At least it appeared so.
Sebastian, 69, died Monday. After enduring what Arcadia police described as a severe beating on Dec. 8, he was airlifted to Bradenton. The trauma to his slight body was too much, and he was released to hospice in his hometown. He never regained consciousness.
But allowing Juan Sebastian to linger alone wouldn’t do, said Tammy Ramos, an advocate for DeSoto County’s homeless, and a friend over the past decade. She and others were granted an unusual request to bring Cheeto to his bedside at Tidewell Hospice. The shaggy red dog had spent the past two weeks at the DeSoto County animal shelter, kept in the general population as a sort of celebrity, said the shelter’s executive director.
“He behaved very well,” Debbie Merkin said of Cheeto, explaining that the 10-year-old mixed breed had undergone heartworm treatment during his shelter stay.
Merkin’s team brought Cheeto to Tidewell on Monday. Sebastian was breathing on his own but remained unconscious and seemingly unaware of his circumstances. Friends placed Cheeto on the bed alongside Sebastian’s still body.
What happened stunned the visitors, said Tammy Ramos, who witnessed Cheeto place his paw on Sebastian’s hand.
Although clearly not awake, “there was a tear in his eye,” Ramos said of Sebastian’s reaction to his dog’s gesture. “It was an honor to be there for his final journey.”
Sebastian was taken to the Sarasota County Medical Examiner’s Office. His death is an active homicide investigation. Arcadia police are asking witnesses to come forward. Cheeto is back at the DeSoto shelter, finishing heartworm therapy and awaiting a possible foster home.
“We let him say goodbye and brought him back to the kennel,” Merkin said of Cheeto’s visit. “Right now he has no home to go to.”
