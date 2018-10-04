Two homeless individuals were arrested for illegal dumping after allegedly storing and abandoning more than 500 pounds of trash, furniture, and debris on a vacant Port Charlotte lot.
According to a press release from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the lot, located at 1917 Cedarwood Street, came to the attention of the Community Policing Unit in February. Two homeless subjects, Mark Rollins, 24, and Lydia Hertz, 27, were observed staying on the property and told a deputy they had the landowners’ permission.
They agreed to keep the area neat and clean, according to the press release. In April, a second check on the property led to the discovery of furniture, mattresses, and piles of scrap metal.
The deputy provided Rollins and Hertz with a local contact who would pick up the scrap metal and information on three nearby dumpsters they could use for free as part of programs started for the homeless population by Charlotte County and the Sheriff’s Office, according to the press release.
However, the piles of debris continued to grow over the next several months. In July, Rollins and Hertz were advised charges would be pending if they did not begin to work on removing the debris. Shortly after the meeting, the two abandoned the property, the press release stated.
In September, the deputy made contact with the property owner and learned Rollins and Hertz did not have permission to be on the property. The owner requested any future subjects be trespassed if observed.
On Sept. 14, the deputy returned to the lot and measured the debris. Three debris fields measured more than 10 feet by 10 feet with a height between one and three feet. Another pile measured eight feet by 25 feet with a height between one and two feet. The pile contained 10 bikes, two mattresses, sofas, chairs, dressers, and assorted cabinets, according to the press release.
The deputy found cause to pursue charges for felony dumping. Mark Rollins was located and arrested on Sept. 14, while Lydia Hertz was located and charged on Oct. 1.
Vandalism reported in South Gulf Cove
Several vandalism incidents in the past few weeks in the South Gulf Cove area have resulted in damaged pool screens and feces left on patios, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The incidents have occurred in the area of Hallendale Drive. Deputies learned through canvassing the neighborhood a group of white male juveniles, ages 13 to 15, have been observed running through the neighborhood and loitering around the homes of seasonal residents.
CCSO is urging residents to keep an extra watch on their neighborhoods and report any suspicious activity, specifically in the South Gulf Cove area. Parents are encouraged to have conversations with their children about the potential consequences of being with a group of friends who engage in destructive behavior. Any suspicious activity can be reported to CCSO’s non-emergency number at 941-639-0013.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Kristina Nicole Brant, 20, 28200 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: grand theft of property more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $5,000.
Raymond Gesualdo, 63, 11000 block of Palmerston Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and delivering opium or derivative schedule I or II. Bond: $11,000.
Michael James Webb, 56, 1400 block of Aqui Esta Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none (supervised release).
Marisa Leigh Robbins, 40, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of violation of probation and driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: none.
Chastity Shea White, 42, 400 block of Ridgewood St., Port Charlotte. Charges: fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer, DUI, and refusal to submit to testing. Bond: $11,000.
Deborah Barbara Shea, 46, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: failure of defendant on bail to appear and two underlying charges. Bond: none.
Christopher Michael Lutz, 21, 1000 block of Reed Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed, grand theft of property more than $300 but less than $5,000, dealing in stolen property, and two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
Richard James Hodgson Grillo, 28, 7400 block of St. Regis Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none (supervised release).
Manuel Mazariegos Rivera, 21, of Palmetto, Fla. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Robert Phillip Gordon, 49, 300 block of Eden Drive, Englewood. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
Virginia Lee Buckley, 37, 2000 block of Willow Ave., Englewood. Charge: violation of condition of pretrial release. Bond: none.
Guillermo Acosta-Morales, 38, of Arcadia. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Helena Shenshascal Garrett Lambert, 34, 20400 block of Calder Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none (supervised release).
Robert Walter Goodreau Jr., 63, of Key West. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $2,500.
Curtis William Wright, 32, 9200 block of Anita Ave., Englewood. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, introduction of contraband into county detention facility, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Ryan Albritton, 37, 300 block of E Bay St., Osprey. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: dealing stolen property). Bond: $50,000.
Christopher Gibbons, 28, 2700 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charge: Pineallas County issued warrant for fleeing or eluding a police officer. Bond: $5,000.
Stephanie Gulley, 29, 400 block of Pineview Drive, Venice. Charges: two counts of contempt of court (original charges: petty theft and possession of marijuana). Bond: $4,500.
Nathaniel Kinney, 31, 5900 block of Mayberry Ave., North Port. Charge: battery by a person detained in a prison. Bond: $1,500.
Amanda Laconte, 27, 5500 block of Taneytown St., North Port. Charges: possession of marijuana and two counts of possession or use of narcotics equipment. Bond: $1,500.
Lauren Lefever, 34, 100 block of Cowry Road, Venice. Charge: fraud through failure to disclose public aid. Bond: $1,500.
Danielle Vanpelt, 33, 1000 block of Shasta Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: driving with a suspended license). Bond: $5,000.
David Ward, 53, 6300 block of Jordan St., North Port. Charge: probation violation (original charge: traveling to meet a child after luring them online). Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Daniel Bilik, 24, 3400 block of Town Terrace, North Port. Charges: possession of marijuana and destroying or tampering with evidence. Bond: $2,000.
Joshua Luckadoo, 31, unlisted address. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
Akop Margaryan, 27, 500 block of Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Charges: possession of marijuana, possession or use of narcotics equipment and destroying or tampering with evidence. Bond: $2,500.
Eric Moore, 33, 2300 block of Sparkle Lane, North Port. Charge: battery by strangulation. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol Venice Unit reported the following arrest:
Jacari Dunbar, 21, 2200 block of Flamingo Blvd., Bradenton. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Lauren Coffey
