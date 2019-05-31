Punta Gorda plans to rip up and brick a portion of Goldstein Street starting Monday.
The city will be closing Goldstein Street between W. Marion Ave., and W. Olympia Ave., until Aug. 9, weather and equipment permitting, according to a news release Friday.
Historic District homeowner James Round wonders why they aren’t fixing other damaged streets instead.
“If you’re going to have a bricking program, let’s start where the streets are the worst,” said Round who owns two properties in the 600 block of Palm Avenue in the Historic District, which is a brick roadway riddled with deep pot holes and busted up curbs.
Round said he has been asking the city for years to fix the sewers he believes have “caved in,” which he believes is the cause for the potholes.
“My perspective as a citizen is I brought it to their attention, they know it’s in bad shape,” Round said. “Most of my friends in the Historic District know it’s the worst block they’ve seen when they ride bikes and so forth. I would say the city doesn’t seem to have anybody driving around to see where the need is the greatest.”
Bricking the streets in the Historic District is not a new project for the city; however, it has been delayed since Hurricane Irma in 2017.
“The city has not changed priorities,” said the city’s Communications Manager Melissa Reichert. “Our goal is to do one brick street per year, but none were done since Irma.”
The city has begun to address infrastructure issues in the Historic District as part of its Comprehensive Plan 2040, providing a 10-to-20-year vision of future development and redevelopment.
“As a citizen, my comment would be why wasn’t (infrastructure repair) done years ago,” Round said. “The streets need much more than bricking.”
According to the city’s news release, the work includes: removal and replacement of concrete curb, asphalt removal, subbase placement and compaction, asphalt base work and historic street bricking.
Hours of construction will be Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Road closure with vehicle and pedestrian detours will remain in effect until the project is done, according to the city.
During the street work, the city says it will “make every effort to ensure residents living within that block have access at all times.”
And, motorists are encouraged to drive with caution and be alert for workers in the right-of-ways.
For more information, contact the city at (941) 575-5060.
