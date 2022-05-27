PORT CHARLOTTE - Days after its announcement, the Hometown Heroes program is spurring discussion across Southwest Florida.
Danny Nix, a Charlotte County-area Realtor, said he was proud to attend Gov. Ron DeSantis’ news conference in Cape Coral on Monday, announcing the approval of the program.
“I think it will be another tool in the toolbox,” said Nix, adding the program will help public workers become homeowners.
The Hometown Heroes program will provide $100 million in financial assistance to first-time home buyers working in “critical” fields like law enforcement, corrections, teaching, nursing and child care.
In addition, the program will also provide assistance to veterans, active-duty military, and surviving spouses of veterans even if they are not first-time home buyers.
Law enforcement officers taking part in Florida’s Recruitment Bonus program will also be able to receive assistance through the program, even if they are not first-time home buyers.
Nix, speaking with The Daily Sun on Wednesday, said the bill which instituted the program was championed by Florida Realtors. He noted the primary form of financial assistance – partial payment of real estate down payments – will help overcome a major obstacle for many families.
“This will help alleviate that concern,” said Nix, noting saving up for a down payment can be especially difficult with currency inflation.
Rafael Lopez, a retired deputy and veteran living in Estero, also attended the news conference. He said the program is a welcome relief for his younger counterparts looking to live close to where they work.
“I think it’s great,” Lopez said. “They don’t get into the job for the money.”
While many are praising the program for the aid it will give to workers in particular fields, others argue the program does not go far enough to help people struggling with the real estate market.
Teresa Jenkins, chair of the Charlotte County Democrats, said other crucial local workers – such as grocery store workers, sanitation workers and bus drivers – were not included in the final list of qualifying occupations for the program. She further said that the program was ultimately a bandage that does not address the “structural issues surrounding Florida’s affordable housing crisis.”
The Charlotte County Democrats held a rally for affordable housing earlier in May in Punta Gorda, specifically calling on state officials to do more to provide aid to workers feeling squeezed by rising rent and real estate prices.
"We are pleased that the Hometown Heroes program will help teachers, police and firefighters purchase their first single-family homes; however, such aid should be based on needs, not occupations,” Jenkins said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.