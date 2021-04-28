Things were rather normal in the newsroom this week, until this alert came across editors' desks:
"Community Services advises users of the Centennial Park disc golf course to exercise caution due to a hornets nest in the 12th-hole basket. A contractor will be attending to the nest. Centennial Park is located 1185 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte."
Actually, they weren't hornets — they were honeybees, Monty Rodriguez, supervisor of maintenance for Charlotte County, told The Daily Sun on Thursday.
He said he was alerted by his staff Tuesday, and after further investigation, bees, not hornets, were found climbing around the nest.
A beekeeper was summoned, but he could not arrive until 1 p.m. Meanwhile, players would be cautioned about the basket's (temporary) inhabitants.
"We think the nest was knocked out of a tree," said Rodriguez.
Had the bees been playing disc golf, they would have scored a "hole in one," by landing directly in the basket, which is the goal of the game. However, disc golf is played with discs, not bees.
It was no surprise there was a bees nest on a golf course. Don't a lot of people want to live on a golf course? Perhaps critters do, too.
The beekeeper came, covered in his beekeeper suit from head to toe.
"I'm glad I didn't have to go out there," Rodriguez joked.
He said a "shop vac" was used to suck the queen bee and some around her, into a bag that was placed in the wooden box where hives can form.
"The drones and other bees followed her into the box," he said. They off they went to a bee farm, where their honey, no doubt, would be very welcome.
Flying discs
When word of the event got out, some wondered what a basket was doing at the 12th hole. Who put it there? After all, it wasn't Easter when there would be egg hunts and baskets filled with jelly beans.
Overhearing the confusion, a couple of reporters pointed out it was a disc golf course.
A what? some inquiring minds wanted to know, so The Daily Sun set out on a quest to share what this sport is all about.
Readers are probably very familiar with "regular" golf — the sport mastered by Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus.
But then there's disc golf, which has its own masters, including Paul McBeth, 30, who in February signed a $10 million, 10-year contract with his sponsor, related Michael Barnett, who owns the oldest disc store on Florida's Gulf Coast — Sun King Discs, in Hudson, FL.
According to his bio, McBeth won the Professional Disc Golf Association's (PDGA) World Championships five times and is the world's top-ranked disc golfer. And to think, it all started with the Frisbee.
At one time, the discs used in the sport were Frisbees, and some still refer to the sport as Frisbee golf.
"You can do anything with a disc that you can with a ball," said Barnett, who opened his store in 2001. He took time out from a busy day to share his knowledge of the sport, and what it entails.
Chris O'Donnell, who works at Barnett's store, explained there are three basic discs one must have: a driver, mid-range and putter.
"There are specific features in the way the disc flies; it could turn right, left, or go straight," he said.
Barnett said the cost of beginning the sport is relatively inexpensive compared to many other sports. A starter kit can cost as little as $25.
Here is how it's played: You throw a disc into a basket, then proceed to the next basket. The goal? To be as far under par as possible. Scoring is similar to that other golf in which a ball, not disc, goes into a hole in the fewest attempts as possible. There are 18 basket holes to be played.
The future of disc golf
When asked whether disc golf gained momentum similar to the way pickleball did, Barnett had to concur it was a good comparison. Now, everyone knows what pickleball is, he pointed out.
Apparently, disc golf has already taken off. There are some 139 disc golf courses in Florida alone, with many concentrated on our coast from north of Tampa to Naples, with several in Charlotte and Sarasota counties.
North Port resident Jason Mong, who is the volunteer director of PDGA tournaments for pros and amateurs alike, said, "Regular golf is going down at the same rate disc golf is going up."
A disc golf club regularly meets in Punta Gorda, he said, with its membership growing.
A brief history
The sport was first invented in the early 1900, and the first game was held in Canada, in 1926.
The New England Historical Society on its website tells how the metal pie plates from the Frisbie Pie Company's baked goods, were used by students to throw at targets, yelling "Frisbie" to give a heads-up — a flying projectile was in the air.
This inspired marketers at Wham-O to brand a plastic flying disc named the "Frisbee."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.