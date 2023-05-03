featured topical Honor Flight veterans get heroes' welcome Staff Report May 3, 2023 11 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Veterans returning from the Southwest Florida Honor Flight got a patriotic welcome at the Punta Gorda Airport Tuesday night. SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMERICH Veterans returning from the Southwest Florida Honor Flight got a patriotic welcome at the Punta Gorda Airport Tuesday night. SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PUNTA GORDA — Well-wishers thronged the Punta Gorda Airport on Tuesday night to welcome back veterans returning from the Southwest Florida Honor Flight.Honor Flight is a nonprofit organization that flies veterans to Washington, D.C., for the day to tour war memorials. Another highlight of the trip is the celebration that greets them when they arrive back at the airport — "the welcome home they deserve," according to its website.This story will be updatedSubscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Honor Flight Punta Gorda Punta Gorda, Florida Southwest Florida Punta Gorda Airport Washington, D.c. Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition The Daily Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
