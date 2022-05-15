PUNTA GORDA — For 73 veterans and their escorts, Saturday night was like no other, as hundreds greeted their return from a one-day trip to Washington, D.C.

A massive crowd packed the Punta Gorda Airport terminal to give the veterans a rousing welcome back.

Returning veterans

Returning veterans from the Southwest Florida Honor Flight received a hero’s welcome from dozens of friends and families after arriving at the Punta Gorda Airport, who chanted “USA” USA” for the veterans.

The trip was made possible by Southwest Florida Honor Flight, part of the national Honor Flight network. Founded in 2005, the nonprofit organization flies around 22,000 veterans each year to the nation's capital to tour war memorials.

Bernard Schiefer

Vietnam Navy veteran Bernard Schiefer was all smiles as he was honored by dozens of flag-waving supporters at the Southwest Florida Honor Flight processional for veterans returning from spending a day in Washington, DC.

Word had gotten out about the Southwest Florida veterans' return to Punta Gorda, and the public arrived with signs and American flags, eagerly awaiting Allegiant chartered flight 4601 due to arrive around 9:45 p.m.

But as air travel goes, the flight was delayed and didn't land until shortly after 10 p.m.

Southwest Florida Honor Flight staff members

Carolyn Laskey, Felicia Jovais, Kathleen Devaney, and Cindy Yeger, all Southwest Florida Honor Flight staff members, distributed hundreds of American flags before the arrival of the veterans.

Also touching the ground within minutes of the Honor Flight was an Allegiant flight from Toledo. It was decided to let the Toledo passengers disembark first, and this gave the crowd a chance to practice chanting "USA, USA," and shout "Welcome back," and "Thank you for your service."

A stunned group of Ohioans entering the terminal were greeted with flag-wavers and the roar of the crowd.

Some of the Toledo passengers decided to play along by waving back, pumping their fists, and giving high-fives to the well-wishers.

Then the veterans arrived.

Bob Kelly

Bob Kelly, a member of the Guns and Hoses Pipes and Drums of Southwest Florida. 

The Guns N Roses Pipes and Drums of Southwest Florida, which had been practicing in the parking lot and terminal earlier, formed two columns, and a color guard preceded the veterans as they made their way into the terminal.

Bagpipers played patriotic music including "The Army Goes Rolling Along," and upon spotting the first veterans, the crowd's roar grew even louder.

Some of the veterans looked stunned.

Outside the terminal, some commented on the reception they received.

Honor Vietnam veterans Danny Winick and James Martin of Nokomis.JPG

Vietnam veterans Danny Winick and James Martin of Nokomis. Returning from Vietnam, veterans were met with insults, spitting, and blood-filled balloons. Saturday, they were met with respect and were honored as heroes.

James Martin, of Nokomis, said, "I don't usually tear up," but he admitted that the crowd's enthusiasm moved him.


Martin served in the Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis and the Vietnam war. 

Southwest Florida Honor Flight

Dozens of friends and family of the Southwest Florida Honor Flight veterans arrived early to welcome them back from spending a day in Washington, DC.

Danny Winick, also a Vietnam veteran from Nokomis who served in the Marines, remembered when he was "greeted" at Los Angeles International Airport in 1966 by bystanders holding "balloons full of blood and rotten eggs" for returning veterans.

Robert Richardson, of Punta Gorda, was greeted by his daughter-in-law at the airport and took the time to talk about the welcoming he and the other veterans received Saturday night.

Honor Korean War veteran Robert Richardson.JPG

Korean War veteran Robert Richardson of Punta Gorda.

He served in the Navy during the Korean War, stationed in the North Atlantic.

Richardson said he was overwhelmed by the warm response the veterans received.

Bill Hewitt, of Bradenton, said he served in the Air Force's 9th Air Postal Unit. "We moved mail from 1966 to 1967."

He sat next to Army combat veteran Leo Eineker, who served in the Army infantry in 1968 and 1969.

Both belong to VFW Post 12055 in Bradenton.

Eineker said the reception at the terminal was "just incredible; it was an awesome experience."

He said he had expected to see maybe a half-dozen people welcoming their return.

"It was over the top," he said.

Mary Becker and Robert Becker

Diane Choate, Jerry Choate and Judy Dunn were on hand to salute their mother, Mary Becker, and father, Robert Becker, an Air Force veteran who flew 46 missions over Korea.

The veterans were accompanied by volunteer chaperones. One of them was Englewood Realtor Amber Craft.

"I did this because I feel it is important for veterans to be honored and to get to go visit Washington D.C. to see all the war memorials," she said. "To be able to share their memories with each other as well as with others."

This was Craft's first Honor Flight, but she hopes it won't be her last.

"I feel this is important to veterans and families as it is a time to reminisce with each other, remember friends and comrades lost."

The Daily Sun Staff Writer Elaine Allen-Emrich contributed to this report.

