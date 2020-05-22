SUN PHOTO BY JERRY BEARD Sissy Lone of VFW Charlotte Post 5690 Auxilliary carries flags to be placed on the graves of soldiers who gave their lives while serving the United States Military, at Restlawn Memorial Park, Port Charlotte, Friday May 22, 2020. Lone, whose brother lost his arm in the Vietnam war, looks over the gravesites and states “These people lost their lives for us. They don’t teach history anymore in our schools. Every student should be required to visit a VA hospital as part of their curriculum.”
