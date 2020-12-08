Are you looking for a new furry friend? Dozens of cats and dogs, and occasionally a rabbit or guinea pig, are currently available for adoption at the Animal Welfare League in Port Charlotte.
Hooch is a little mixed mutt with a ton of energy. Don't be fooled by his size; his personality is plenty huge. He is always looking to play and have fun. Hooch is an intelligent, confident, clever dog that would make a perfect partner. He has lived with a larger female dog in the past without any conflict. If you’d like to meet Hooch, call AWL to make an appointment.
Boca came to the shelter as part of a group of wonderful, older cats whose owner could no longer care for them. Several have already found their new homes. Boca is considered a shy boy who likes to cuddle at night. He would do best in a quiet home and hopefully with one of his former housemates.
The shelter is located at 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte. It is currently operating by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Prior to adoption, all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, dewormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots, including rabies. For more information, call 941-625-6720.
