PUNTA GORDA — "Killer Keg" is more than just a movie, it's a whole community.
Nothing proved that more than the 700 people who showed up to audition Aug. 10 for the new horror comedy in Punta Gorda at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center.
"Killer Keg" is a 'genre hybrid' following the theme of "Groundhog Day" and "Happy Death Day" where characters must relive the same day over and over again in a loop.
The Sun spoke with the movie's director and producer Brad Leo Lyon (Lyon Productions) to discuss the film, what it was like auditioning all those people and why they chose Charlotte County to shoot the flick.
How is the keg a killer?
A group of friends decide to hold an old-fashioned 'kegger' like back in their college days in order to cheer up a buddy who recently got dumped.
They come across a mysterious keg and decide to use it at the party. The keg causes them to relive the same day over and over again, each time with a new friend disappearing.
Why did you decide to hold auditions in Charlotte County?
With the Sun Coast area being our central region of filming, holding auditions in Charlotte County was ideal.
Most films have a large number of opportunities for local hires to participate in a film be in as a background or featured extra all the way up to small speaking roles. Some feature films even cast lead and supporting actors in the local vicinity of where they plan to film.
To put it bluntly, the more people that can be cast locally reduces the cost of travel and lodging for the production.
Were you surprised by the turnout?
We were very pleased at the turnout and loved seeing all the ambitious folks who came out to pursue their dreams or at the very least attempt to knock something off their bucket list.
My hats off to every single person who came out to those auditions and said, "they'll never have to ask themselves what could have been".
What was the level of experience in acting, would you say, for a lot of the people who auditioned?
Charlotte County is not historically a film community. As such, there is not an infrastructure of highly trained, working professional actors that live in this area. Yet, our turnout was not limited to just locals. We had people come from numerous states, including several that flew in for the opportunity.
With that said, there was an impressive number of people that had a strong background in acting.
Where in the the county will you be filming?
We anticipate the majority of locations will be right in the Charlotte and Sarasota county areas.
Not every location has been discovered yet but our script is comprised of several things like a coffee shop, a beach house or waterfront location, a restaurant, offices, an oddities shop, and other such locations that we may still be in search of.
Any words for the community that showed up for the audition?
The community's interest and support of our film means the world to us. Simply by showing up to the audition you gave our film a better chance of success and for that I am deeply grateful.
Its continued interest is what helps give our movie life by spreading the word that the movie exists. They are our lifeblood. Make no mistake, the support the community can give a film here, in its infancy, is what will help us make the best film we possibly can.
