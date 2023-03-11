Teacher of the year JoAnn Winkler and Esther Horton, widow of longtime School Board member Mac Horton, are this year’s recipients of the Charles Lee Swift Lifetime Achievement awards. The award is named after Swift, who served 24 years on the board. He last served in 2018. Pictured are, from left, superintendent Steve Dionisio, JoAnn Winkler, board member Bob Segur, Esther Horton, board member John LeClair, Smith, and board members Wendy Atkinson, Kim Amontree and Cara Reynolds.
Teacher of the year JoAnn Winkler and Esther Horton, widow of longtime School Board member Mac Horton, are this year’s recipients of the Charles Lee Swift Lifetime Achievement awards. The award is named after Swift, who served 24 years on the board. He last served in 2018. Pictured are, from left, superintendent Steve Dionisio, JoAnn Winkler, board member Bob Segur, Esther Horton, board member John LeClair, Smith, and board members Wendy Atkinson, Kim Amontree and Cara Reynolds.
SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON
Lee Swift, center, looks on as Ester Horton accepts the Charles Lee Swift Lifetime Achievement award on behalf of her late husband, Mac Horton, from Charlotte County Superintendent Steve Dionisio.
PORT CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte County Public School Board presented lifetime achievement awards to two recipients this year.
Former Teacher of the Year JoAnn Winkler and Esther Horton, widow of Mac Horton, were presented with Charles Lee Swift Lifetime Achievement awards March 7 at the beginning of the School Board meeting.
Winkler, now retired from the district, was Charlotte County’s 2003 Teacher of the Year. The previous year, she received the Governor’s Award for Economics.
She won the economics award for guiding her third- through fifth-grade students at Liberty Elementary School to raise money for the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition.
Esther and Mac Horton were married 51 years before his death in 2020.
Horton served the community as an elected official for several offices. He served on the Charlotte County Commission, the Englewood Water District and was Supervisor of Elections for Charlotte County, as well a serving several terms on the Charlotte County School Board.
Mac held a number of leadership positions for several organizations, including the Englewood Rotary clubs and the Englewood Jaycees. He also led the effort to preserve and restore the historic Charlotte County Courthouse in Punta Gorda.
Esther Horton, who accepted the award, is also the daughter of another long-time Charlotte County School Board member, L.A. Ainger. She’s an active member of the Lemon Bay Historical Society and led the effort to save, restore and eventually move Englewood’s Historic Green Street Church to its present location.
The award bears the name of Charles Lee Swift, who was on hand for the ceremony.
Swift served on the School Board for 24 years, the longest of any Charlotte County School Board member.
