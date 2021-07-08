A new developer wants to put a hospital campus, housing and commercial space on 185 acres of county-owned land in Murdock Village.
This proposal from Trinity Partners in Georgia is now competing for the same piece of land with an existing proposal from Kolter Land Partners. Kolter is already well into developing the adjacent 450 acres for mostly single-family homes.
Both developers will present their plans to Charlotte County commissioners at the regular meeting Tuesday morning.
Kolter had no competitors when it issued its proposal to the county in April, offering $10 million to do more of the same in a white-hot residential housing market. Kolter has decreased its commercial development profile in Murdock to focus on single-family housing. They have one apartment project and one lower cost townhome project planned on the West Port parcel they already own.
Trinity’s proposal on the last major Murdock parcel includes only 150 single-family homes to Kolter’s proposed 521. Trinity proposes 400 multi-family dwellings to Kolter’s 304, not stating whether these are apartments or condominiums or townhomes.
Trinity also proposes far more commercial space, 1.5 million square feet, to Kolter's proposed 70,000 square feet of retail space. Some local officials have expressed concerned that the development of Murdock is becoming over-dependent on residential construction at the expense of other types of real estate that might generate more jobs and help the county widen its profile outside of a retirement community.
Trinity is expected to directly add 3,500 jobs over 10 years to Kolter’s 621, and Trinity’s jobs would be higher paying. Trinity’s capital outlay would be higher.
Based on imagery submitted by the developer, Trinity’s development would be denser, leaving more of the land open.
Since Trinity submitted its proposal on June 16, both projects have increased and matched their offers at nearly $14 million.
The county’s Economic Development Office ran each offer through financial projection models. Trinity’s proposal is predicted to take longer to repay its costs, 3.4 years, but to generate much greater benefit at 10 years — $51.9 million to Kolter’s $33 million.
Trinity, however, did not have a particular hospital lined up for the site as of the last conversation with the county’s Economic Development Director Dave Gammon. He said Trinity may have more to report, however, at the presentation on Tuesday.
The county has been trying to develop the historic Murdock Village area north of State Road 776 and west of U.S. 41 for decades. An intervening recession has left the county paying off the debt with no property taxes coming in. Developers started making offers around 2017 on two of the three large parcels. Closings did not take place until 2019 and 2020.
Kolter has succeeded in clearing its large area and installing more than $18 million in water, sewer and electrical infrastructure for a master community. The first residents have started moving in.
The other developer, Lost Lagoon LLLP, plans a water park and commercial downtown on the east side of the parcel for which Kolter and Trinity are competing. Lost Lagoon must start rebuilding Toledo Blade Boulevard in September, according to a contract schedule.
