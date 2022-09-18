featured You can save a life Hospitals host 'Be The Match' registry drives Hospitals host Be The Match registry drives By NANCY J. SEMON STAFF WRITER Sep 18, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A volunteer swabs the inside cheek of a person a stem cell donor in 2020 in Port Charlotte. Two area hospitals are hosting registry drives at which you only have to swab the inside of your cheek.PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save If you’ve ever thought of becoming a stem cell donor to help save a life, two area hospitals are hosting registry drives at which you only have to swab the inside of your cheek.If you’re a match, you could save the life of someone with a blood cancer such as leukemia or lymphoma, or with one of 75 other diseases that can require a stem cell transplant to survive.HCA Florida Healthcare spokesperson Julie Beatty said HCA Florida Fawcett and Englewood hospitals are hosting “Be The Match” events.HCA Florida Englewood Hospital is also holding the drive in its cafeteria from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital will hold its registry drive in the cafeteria from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21.Beatty said the registry is for people between the ages of 18 to 40.“It’s an extremely easy process,” she said. First, a cheek swab is taken and used to add the registry participant’s genetic type to the “Be The Match” registry.Participants are asked to keep their contact information up-to-date so “Be The Match” can locate donors quickly if the donor is identified as a possible match.Those on the registry will be listed until they turn 61 years of age, or unless a request is made to remove them from the registry.Registered participants are asked to respond quickly if they are identified as a possible match, and they should be willing to give a blood sample to “Be The Match” for further match testing.Registry participants are also encouraged to share their decision to join the registry with family and friends, for support later if they are called as a match.Beatty said complete information about the match process can be found on the “Be The Match” website, www.bethematch.org.The website has registry information and the candidate can see which medical conditions and diseases would preclude a person from being a donor. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now How a single sentence can save relationships from imploding Suspect arrested in connection to child's fentanyl overdose Couple ordered to remove Halloween display or face fines Man dies of apparent suicide off U.S. 41 span: Body found hanging over Peace River early Tuesday in view of drivers Cops: Man crushed woman's truck with excavator Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now How a single sentence can save relationships from imploding Suspect arrested in connection to child's fentanyl overdose Couple ordered to remove Halloween display or face fines Man dies of apparent suicide off U.S. 41 span: Body found hanging over Peace River early Tuesday in view of drivers Cops: Man crushed woman's truck with excavator
