Volunteer about to swab cheek

A volunteer swabs the inside cheek of a person a stem cell donor in 2020 in Port Charlotte. Two area hospitals are hosting registry drives at which you only have to swab the inside of your cheek.

PHOTO PROVIDED

 PHOTO PROVIDED

If you’ve ever thought of becoming a stem cell donor to help save a life, two area hospitals are hosting registry drives at which you only have to swab the inside of your cheek.

If you’re a match, you could save the life of someone with a blood cancer such as leukemia or lymphoma, or with one of 75 other diseases that can require a stem cell transplant to survive.


