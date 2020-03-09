Area hospitals are changing their protocols in order to prepare for the coronavirus after the Florida Department of Health announced a presumptive positive patient in Charlotte County over the weekend.
The patient is a 54-year-old female with a known history of international travel.
Fawcett Memorial Hospital has set up a tent outside its emergency room “as a precautionary measure in the event of an influx of potentially impacted patients,” said spokesperson Alexandria Benjamin.
Benjamin said Monday the hospital is not currently treating any confirmed cases but they are working diligently to ensure they are prepared for any potential issues related to the virus.
“Our preparedness efforts include reinforcing appropriate infection prevention protocols and guidance from the CDC, ensuring we have necessary supplies and equipment, and emergency planning,” she said.
In addition to the tents, visitor restrictions have been instituted in patient care areas, just like the hospital does during heavy influenza outbreaks.
“Starting this week, visitors and patients are being directed to use specific entrances to allow visitors to be screened,” Benjamin said. “We have positioned supplies at points of entry, so that any potential symptomatic patient who arrives can be properly masked and immediately isolated to protect our colleagues and other patients.”
Over the weekend, Bayfront Port Charlotte had a sofa placed in front of its main entrance doors to block people from entering.
Charlotte County Fire & EMS sent a battalion chief to the hospital Sunday morning.
“They spoke with security and advised them to move it because there cannot be anything blocking the exits in a public building,” Fire & EMS Spokesperson Todd Dunn said.
Bevin Holzschuh, spokesperson for Bayfront Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda, said Monday the furniture “erroneously placed” in front of the main entrance doors had been moved “back to the appropriate place.”
Over the weekend, the hospital finalized a transition to a central registration model and is now directing all patients and visitors to enter through the main entrance lobby doors or the emergency room entrance, Holzschuh said. After 8 p.m., the emergency room will be the only point of entry into the facility.
Holzschuh would not comment on whether the Charlotte County case is at either of Bayfront’s campuses.
“The coronavirus is ultimately a public health matter,” she said. “To avoid misinformation being shared by numerous outlets reporting from a variety of sources, we will report any activity to the Charlotte County Health Department.”
Englewood Memorial Hospital did not immediately respond to a question on any new protocols.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.