A developer wants to rezone land for a hotel next to what was once movie theaters off Cochran Boulevard and U.S. 41.
The Planning and Zoning Advisory Committee voted unanimously to recommend the project to commissioners, who may vote on the project at their Nov. 24 meeting.
The four acres of open land sit behind what is now the Edgewater United Methodist Church. The church set up in the space of the former theaters after they moved to the Port Charlotte Town Center mall. The parking for the theaters, planned in 1994, never materialized.
The church owns the land and is under contract to sell to Development Real Estate Solutions LLC.
One neighbor, Susan Oliver, told the board how disappointed she was to learn that the green, open space could become a hotel.
"It's a real personal thing," she said of the land behind her home. "I actually purchased (her home), because I loved the back area...My property will go down in value because, who wants to be right up against a hotel? I understand that big business wins over an individual homeowner, but I just wanted to come in and explain my objection."
Committee Chairman Michael Graveson said he sympathized but the land was already zoned to be a planned development.
"I can appreciate the resident's concern, but anybody buying since '94, that's been on record," he said.
The developer wants to also add a restaurant and space for retail and offices on the site, County Planner Jie Shao told the committee.
Homes were once located at the site, but were removed in anticipation of the parking, the developer's lawyer Rob Berntsson said.
The developer has agreed to limit the height of the hotel to 45 feet instead of the allowed 60 feet. The other buildings would be limited to 38 feet.
The county would require a two-foot earthen berm and a six-foot opaque fence on the west and south sides of the property. The county will also apply enhanced commercial design standards to evaluate the look of the hotel, once it is under design, Shao said.
While the plan is to build a hotel, during the pandemic, few if any developers are building hotels, development consultants have told the Sun.
