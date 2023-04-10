Stump Pass derelict boat

The wreckage of the sailboat “And We Danced” is spread along Gulf shore of Stump Pass Beach State Park on Manasota Key in March. A new bill making its way through the Florida Legislature would streamline the process for removing them.

 SUN FILE PHOTO

TALLAHASSEE — After Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole hammered the state last year, the Florida House started moving forward Monday with steps to help communities brace for future natural disasters and recover.

With little comment, the House Commerce Committee approved a bill (PCB COM 23-03) that includes proposals the full Senate unanimously passed last week (SB 250).


