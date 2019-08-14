Charlotte County Fire & EMS put out a house fire on Poem Avenue in southwest Charlotte County Wednesday afternoon along with the Punta Gorda Fire Department, the agency posted on Facebook.

Crews were dispatched at 12:43 p.m. when smoke was seen coming from the ceiling in the rear of the house. The fire had originated in a small attic space, where firefighters were able to extinguish it before there was significant damage.

Charlotte County Fire Marshal Scott Morris determined the fire began because of faulty electrical wiring, according to a Facebook post. Florida Power & Light also responded to disconnect electricity. The Red Cross was called to provide assistance to the four adults and two children who will not be able to stay in the home until it is repaired.

Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments