Charlotte County Fire & EMS put out a house fire on Poem Avenue in southwest Charlotte County Wednesday afternoon along with the Punta Gorda Fire Department, the agency posted on Facebook.
Crews were dispatched at 12:43 p.m. when smoke was seen coming from the ceiling in the rear of the house. The fire had originated in a small attic space, where firefighters were able to extinguish it before there was significant damage.
Charlotte County Fire Marshal Scott Morris determined the fire began because of faulty electrical wiring, according to a Facebook post. Florida Power & Light also responded to disconnect electricity. The Red Cross was called to provide assistance to the four adults and two children who will not be able to stay in the home until it is repaired.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.