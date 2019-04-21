A bill prohibiting local governments from imposing additional licensing requirements was passed in the Florida House of Representatives last week.
But it’s gone through some changes since it was filed Feb. 6 by State Rep. Michael Grant (R-Port Charlotte).
Before its passing, Preemption of Local Occupational Licensing, or HB 3, went through three different committees: the business and professions subcommittee, the state affairs committee and the commerce committee. Each gave its analysis, and voted favorably, for the bill.
The bill passed, after its third committee edit and third reading, with 88 yeas and 24 nays on the House floor.
But what’s changed?Mainly the language.
In its February version, the bill was pretty vague. Animal welfare groups were worried the bill would nullify all local ordinances concerning businesses, including those bills implemented to help prevent puppy mills.
The language was cleaned up, and made “more specific,” Grant said.
“The first version preempted more things and caused some confusion,” he continued. Now the bill reflects Grant’s original intent.
The job scope for the bill generally includes trade jobs, but isn’t limited to this.
HB 3 would allow these professions to “no longer require a license, fee or application to do painting” or other trade jobs.
“There is no public health or safety reason why that profession needs to be regulated (at the local level),” he said. “It’s a barrier of entry.”
Professions mentioned in the bill include painting, flooring, cabinetry, interior remodeling, driveway or tennis court installation, and decorative stone, tile, marble, granite, or terrazzo installation, plastering, stuccoing, caulking, canvas awning installation, and ornamental iron installation.
Local governments can still impose licenses on occupations before July 1 of this year, but those licenses will expire July 1, 2021.
What do local businesses think?Some local business owners are concerned about the bill.
Kathy Kemeny, a co-owner of Just Counters and Other Stuff in Port Charlotte, is one of them.
“Less regulations breeds more incompetence,” Kemeny said. “More unfinished jobs. Less background checks on who enters your home. Less proving you are financially responsible to hold a license.”
She also disagrees that these regulations aren’t a barrier. “Specialty licenses are not preventing good people from getting into the trades,” Kemeny said. “The licenses are a small fee for doing business,” usually averaging $150 and proving experience of three to five years, she said. “Passing a financial background (check) should not be overlooked. There is value.”
Local business exams, which can test someone’s knowledge of payroll taxes, insurance laws, safety and general accounting, “are protecting the consumer,” Kemeny said. “The license shows legitimacy in an industry.”
“Charlotte County residents were taken advantage of enough after Hurricane Charley by out-of-town companies,” Kemeny said. “I see this bill making it easier for businesses that failed elsewhere to set up shops here ... why are we taking the county’s ability (away) to regulate (themselves)?”
Next stop? The SenateThe bill hasn’t been signed into law just yet. It still has to be approved through the Senate.
SB 1748, the bill’s senatorial companion, hasn’t had any other action since its introduction March 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.