TALLAHASSEE — The Florida House is on the cusp of passing a massive expansion of school-voucher programs that would make every student eligible to receive taxpayer-backed scholarships, while the full Senate is poised to consider its version of the bill.
A disagreement, however, has continued to simmer about the costs of the proposals, with House and Senate estimates differing by hundreds of millions of dollars.
The House took up its version of the bill (HB 1) Thursday and positioned it for a likely vote on Friday. The Senate version (SB 202) cleared its final committee Thursday and is ready to go to the full Senate.
Under both proposals, families would be eligible to receive vouchers if “the student is a resident of this state and is eligible to enroll in kindergarten through grade 12 in a public school in this state.” Current voucher programs include income-eligibility requirements.
The bills would make another significant change by allowing families of home-schooled students to receive voucher funds. Families could spend the money on a range of purchases beyond private-school tuition, including instructional materials, fees for certain exams and tutoring services. The proposals would create what are commonly known as “education savings accounts” in Florida.
A House staff analysis estimated the expansion would cost about $209.6 million, while a Senate analysis released this week estimated a price tag of roughly $646 million.
Leon County Superintendent of Schools Rocky Hanna disputed the Senate’s $646 million estimate. Hanna used a $4 billion figure that initially was put forward by the Florida Policy Institute, a nonprofit group that opposes the voucher plan.
“Let’s be clear, universal (vouchers) is $4 billion. There are 500,000 students — 400,000 in private schools and 100,000 in home-schools. Five-hundred thousand times ($8,000) is $4 billion. That is the cost, not $600 million,” Hanna said to senators, referring to the roughly $8,000 in per-student funding for public-school students.
