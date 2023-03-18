Housing costs through the roof

Sarasota County Commissioner Nancy Detert thought she and her colleagues had an answer for affordable housing.
Approve a development and let them build half-size apartments. The logic was more apartments with only 750 square feet of living space could be squeezed onto the property and rents would be cheaper — allowing for more people and families to afford a place to live.
“We thought it was a great idea,” Detert said.
But when the apartments were built, she asked the developer to disclose the amount of rent they were charging tenants.
“He said $1,900,” Detert roared. “I said you just took a good idea and used it to create more density. That price is not affordable...Every time we think of a law (that would help build cheaper apartments) they think of a loophole.”
Detert’s frustration is not lost on her peers in Charlotte and DeSoto counties along with the rest of the region.
There are thousands of apartments either approved or already under construction.
West Port, a fast-growing community in Charlotte County between U.S. 41 and State Road 776, has almost 500 apartments going up. There are another 500 or more going up — or already occupied — on Veterans Boulevard. And a complex approved for Jones Loop Road outside of Punta Gorda plans 297 units.
Several apartment complexes are nearing completion in the Wellen Park community in North Port, many clustered around Downtown Wellen, which is coming alive with restaurants opening and public events happening.
And Sarasota County recently approved a rezone petition that will bring 252 apartment units to Englewood on land just off South River Road, a half-mile north of Pine Street.
But only a fraction of those will be deemed affordable.
DEMAND DRIVES COST
Logic has it that if you build a lot of apartments, the price will go down. The economic law of supply and demand, right?
But it’s not happening. The demand is so great no one can even imagine when there will be enough units to bring down the cost of rents.
Sanjeev Ramachandran, a property manager with Thomas Ryan Real Estate, said there are units available to rent now in Charlotte County, but they’re not cheap.
“There are some slight indications rents are coming down, but right now it’s still pretty much the same,” he said. “We have some long-term rentals in houses and condos, but they are all in the $1,800 to $2,000 range.”
Anything available and affordable around $1,000 to $1,200?
“It would be hard to find,” Ramachandran said.
Home buyers face the same problem. The housing market took off during COVID and it shows no signs of slowing down.
The median sales price for a home in the North Port-Sarasota metropolitan statistical area is $485,000, the third-highest in the state. The Punta Gorda MSA median sales price is $365,000.
The median mortgage payment in Florida, according to data from Freddie Mac, Zillow and the U.S. Census Bureau, is $1,967 and that’s pre-tax, after a hefty down payment.
Typical guidelines call for families to spend no more than 30% of their income on housing. It’s impossible for most anyone to stay in that range in Florida right now.
Carrie Walsh, human services director for Charlotte County, said county commissioners are doing their best to create an affordable housing market. They have offered free land — like the Bachman tract off Veterans Boulevard where the plan is to build 600 units — 400 of them affordable.
“No builder has been approved for that project yet, but we will make it happen,” Walsh said.
The county has established a trust fund to help with lower-cost housing and is working with nonprofits to explore how to build more affordable units.
Walsh said the requirements to get affordable housing done are a serious hurdle.
“You need tax credits and there is a state lottery system to obtain those,” she said, adding that every county in the state is chasing those credits.
Walsh said there is an immediate and urgent need for senior housing.
“We lost 387 affordable rentals for seniors in Hurricane Ian,” she said, alluding to damage to places like Presbyterian Villas, Charlotte Towers and Grove City Manor.
“Some of those people are living in trailers, some took FEMA up on hotel vouchers, but had to go outside the county, and others just moved somewhere else.”
“Walsh said Charlotte County is poised to use resources from Hurricane Ian relief to help provide more affordable housing.
“It’s not easy, but we’re working on some new strategies and counting in the resiliency of our community.”
She said developments like Jacaranda Place in Port Charlotte, are examples of how the county can work with organizations like Habitat for Humanity to build.
It is the same strategy Sarasota County is looking at.
“We try to fund groups that are already putting up workforce housing,” Detert said. “We have $25 million in federal money for COVID relief and other stuff, and we want to put that into housing.
“We gave $5 million to Loveland (Center) for 110 units for developmentally challenged adults so they can live on their paycheck and the rents will never go up,” Detert said. “And we’re helping Family Promise build places where families can live for a year or so until they have some money saved up.
“We’ll continue to work with nonprofits like that.”
MORE DEVELOPMENTS
The situation is no better in DeSoto County. The only difference is, there is more land where building might take place.
“We have a lot of units in development right now,” said Mandy Hines, DeSoto County administrator. “There are 251 units either under construction or approved in the city now.”
“And we are working with a private developer to build another 60 units in the city. We were able to help with tax credits from the state.”
Hines said she is seeing a lot of development along U.S. 17 and there is plenty of interest from developers for increased utility capacity there — sewer especially.
DeSoto County’s open land is not the only target for developers or home buyers.
Babcock Ranch — the solar-powered community in Charlotte and Lee counties — is one of the fastest- growing developments in the nation.
And, as Shaun Cullinan, Charlotte County planning and zoning official, pointed out there are still 80,000 platted lots in the county that have yet to be built on.
When the supply will catch up with demand, or how more affordable units can be built, is the challenge.
“It’s a puzzle everyone is trying to solve,” Detert said. “Senate Bill 102 is supposed to deal with this, but so far they are just giving rules and regulations for the counties. They do have a program in the bill called ‘Live where you work’ that is supposed to help minimum-wage workers.”
Florida Senate Bill 102 is called the Live Local Act and while there are various aspects of the legislation — some of them taking away autonomy from local governments — the bill calls for spending perhaps as much as $711 million to help build affordable housing.
The bill would authorize local governments to adopt ordinances to provide a property tax exemption for portions of property used for affordable housing that meets certain requirements.
It also would suspend, for a specified period, the General Revenue Fund service charge on documentary stamp tax collections.
Also, it would authorize the governor, under the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund, to approve state or local public infrastructure projects to facilitate the development or construction of affordable housing.
State Sen. Ben Albritton, whose district includes Charlotte and DeSoto counties, said the bill would provide “honest to goodness workforce or affordable housing folks who are working hard, but having a big-time struggle (to afford a place to live.)”
For now, however, Florida’s newcomers and those already here and in need of affordable housing may have to take solace in Detert’s message.
“We were underpriced for years,” she said.
No more.
