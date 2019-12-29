(Editor’s note: If you’ve lived here for any amount of time, you might have driven a particular road or seen a sign for a city or town and thought to yourself, “How did it get that name?” The Sun rounded up the origins of some notable places in our community. This is the second of a two-part series.)
The legacy of Murdock
Murdock was named for a failed developer who left town with his mistress.
John Milton Murdock, according to historian Lindsey Williams, was “the Chicago huckster who turned northern Charlotte County from a soggy wasteland into a livable garden.”
Murdock donated land to the Charlotte Harbor and Northern Railroad in 1913, and the railroad, in gratitude, named the station for him. Murdock created a small community there and launched an ambitious canal-digging enterprise to support a planned development of homes and farms.
His plans fell apart, however, when it turned out his canals were dug too deep to support farming. In 1916, he fled town with his secretary to Jacksonville, where he died in 1925. His remaining land was sold for back taxes.
None of Murdock’s original buildings remain. The train depot was destroyed by a hurricane in 1926. The Port Charlotte Town Center mall now stands on the site where Murdock built his general store.
The Murdock name remained in limbo for over a half-century.
In 1979, General Development Corporation sold 20 acres between Port Charlotte and North Port to Charlotte County at a bargain price of $2,500 an acre — with the condition GDC would get the land back if it wasn’t used for “government purposes.” Once the deal was signed, land prices in the area shot up to $125,000 an acre.
Williams characterized this as a smart “marketing ploy” on GDC’s part: “The intent was to steal the county seat (from Punta Gorda) and seed a commercial shopping area for Port Charlotte and North Port.”
Punta Gorda residents objected. As part of a compromise reached a decade later, Punta Gorda kept the county seat and got a new courthouse, and commissioners decided to expand their administration offices at the new site — “a Taj Mahal with personal toilets,” Williams called it.
People began calling this resurrected center for shopping and government “Murdock” after the little town that briefly flickered and flamed out there.
A severed hand, a bloody rifle
The Seminoles called him Halpuda Mikko — the “Alligator Chief.” The white man called him Billy Bowlegs.
He led the Seminoles during Florida’s bloody Seminole Wars of the 1800s.
In 1845, Gen. William J. Worth, hoping to lure Bowlegs into a trap, established a trading post on Charlotte Harbor — about at the same spot where explorer Hernando de Soto landed in 1539. Thomas P. Kennedy was appointed to run it. He traded in relative peace with the local natives until 1848, when a hurricane damaged the store and it was moved to what is now Bowling Green. A band of Seminole warriors torched the abandoned Charlotte Harbor building, and the area was known thereafter as “Burnt Store.”
Tragedy struck Kennedy’s new post in 1849. The state Legislature that year had banned the sale of whiskey to Seminoles. When a group of renegade tribesmen came to the store wanting to trade deer skins for whiskey, and were rejected, they killed two clerks, looted the store and set it ablaze. Ironically, only a barrel of whiskey survived the fire, according to historian Lindsey Williams.
With both the army and Bowlegs hoping to avoid a rekindling of the Seminole Wars, both sides met at the old “Burnt Store” in Charlotte Harbor, where Bowlegs promised to deliver the killers to justice. One month later, both sides returned to the site, and, as promised, Bowlegs turned over three “outlaw” natives; another had been killed during capture, and a fifth escaped, he claimed. As proof, Bowlegs offered a severed hand and a bloodied rifle. The prisoners were never actually punished, however; they were allowed to act as guides to Seminoles moving west.
The uneasy peace with the Seminoles was broken in 1856, leading to a bloody battle in which 20 of Bowlegs’ men were killed. In 1858, a weary Bowlegs left for Kansas with his people.
Today, the old trading post on Charlotte Harbor is remembered with a major roadway to Cape Coral, a marina, multiple residential communities and a shopping center.
Some other places of note:
Tuckers Grade — Capt. Allen B. Tucker, an officer in the Florida Militia, was dissatisfied with the cattle path available to him and the other homesteaders in the area known as Willow Pens, between what is now U.S. 41 and State Road 31. Around 1915, he lobbied local officials to issue bonds for road construction. Work eventually began on a grade — a road with drainage ditches — along the boundary line of two small townships. “Because of Tucker’s close association with the effort, and his large property holdings along the route, his name became attached to the road through common usage,” wrote Lindsey Williams. With no bridge at the time crossing the Caloosahatchee River, Tucker’s Grade — now typically referred to without the apostrophe — and Wire Road — now S.R. 31, then a stagecoach route from Arcadia to Fort Myers — connected Punta Gorda and Fort Myers.
Fred C. Babcock/Cecil M. Webb Wildlife Management Area — The oldest wildlife management area in the state encompasses over 80,000 acres in Charlotte and Lee counties. Inspired by a hunting trip to the area, Edward Babcock bought 100,000 acres of pine flatwoods, leased out the timber rights, and converted the acreage to a cattle ranch called Crescent-B. His son, Fred, sold 19,200 acres to the Florida Game and Fresh Water Fish Commission in 1941. The area was originally named for Webb, the state’s wildlife commissioner from 1948-1953; Babcock’s name was added in 1995. Today, the Babcock Ranch home development, straddling Charlotte and Lee counties, carries on his name.
Gilchrist Park — Albert W. Gilchrist was a Punta Gorda orange grower who embarked on a political career, becoming a state representative and, in 1908, Florida’s governor. In addition to the park, his name also adorns the southbound U.S. 41 bridge, Gilchrist County in northern Florida, and a dorm at Florida State University. (The northbound U.S. 41 bridge was named for Barron Collier, who at one time was Florida’s largest landowner and developer, and who helped to fund construction of the Tamiami Trail.)
Cooper Street — According to the Punta Gorda History Center: “Senator F.M. (Frank Marion) Cooper was one of Punta Gorda’s most prominent citizens who owned several businesses, organized a major bank, and became a Florida State Senator. Senator Cooper was one of the leaders who drove the division of DeSoto County to create Charlotte County. Unfortunately, he died in 1921 shortly before Charlotte County officially came into existence and never saw his vision become a reality.” In 1883, Cooper led a posse that captured the chief of a “murder clique” called the Sarasota Vigilantes.
Forrest Nelson Boulevard — Forrest Nelson was an ornamental horticulturist who, in 1930, “bought 180 acres in Murdock for $600 where he built a home at the end of a dirt track that would later carry his name,” wrote Lindsey Williams.
Baker Center — Benjamin Joshua Baker, Punta Gorda’s first black educator, arrived from New Orleans to become the principal of the first school in the area for black students. He retired in 1940 after 49 years in education. Construction of the Baker Center, a new school for the black community, was underway when Baker died in 1942; the school remained segregated until 1964. The Baker Center now houses the district’s early childhood programs.
Sallie Jones Elementary School — Sallie Jones was a respected educator who became Charlotte County’s elected school superintendent in 1938, “the first woman in Florida history to hold that distinction,” according to historian and Sun columnist Frank Desguin. She retired in 1953. An elementary school named in her honor opened across from Charlotte High School in 1957.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.