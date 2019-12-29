ENGLEWOOD LANDMARKS

Gottfried Creek — According to historian and Sun columnist Diana Harris: "The Gottfried family learned of our area from visiting the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair. In 1894 Ferdinand Gottfried purchased 30 acres on what was then called Deer Creek. But since the Gottfried homestead was located on the creek it eventually took the Gottfried name. Their property extended from the water along what is now #776, onward towards what is now the Placida Road."

Chadwick Beach Park — According to Harris: "In 1926, at the height of the Florida Land boom, the Chadwick brothers, who had a very successful fishing business, decided to develop some of the large amount of property they owned on Manasota Key. Their holdings ran from Stump Pass to a little south of what is now Gulf-to-Bay-residential park. To access their development, by 1927, the Chadwicks had privately built two bridges crossing Lemon Bay giving Englewood its first mainland-to-key connection. No bridge was ever officially named after the Chadwicks even after the county acquired the bridge in the 1930s. However, recognition instead was given to the family by naming one of Englewood’s public beaches after them, Chadwick Beach Park, property the family once owned."

Buchan Airport/Buchan Landing's Resort — The financial ingenuity of Sarasota County Commissioner Pete Buchan helped the county cheaply acquire several properties, such as Blind Pass Beach. In 1949, a small grass airfield built on Old Englewood Road, intended for mosquito control aircraft, was named for Buchan in recognition of his contributions to Englewood, which included building a 250-foot pier on Lemon Bay — where all of the town's supplies were delivered by boat — called "Buchan's Landing."