PUNTA GORDA — Don't be alarmed if you've noticed an odor floating up from canals in the Punta Gorda waterways lately — it's not red tide.
It is, in fact, something loosely called a "water flip" or "turnover."
In the past few weeks, there have been a number of calls to Punta Gorda staff reporting the smell of something similar to sewage in some of the canals within city limits, according to Melissa Reichert, city communications manager.
"Rest assured this is not a sewer line break," Reichert told the Sun in an email, "but (rather) a natural phenomenon."
As cooler weather moves into Southwest Florida, the canal water "flips" or "turns," according to Reichert.
"This means that the bottom (including silt, decomposing plant material and miscellaneous debris) comes to the surface bringing with it a smell of stagnant water and debris, while the surface water goes to the bottom," Reichert said.
This is a natural occurrence and typically happens in dead-end canals.
"Every year when the weather changes, the water flips," said Cathy Miller, city canal maintenance supervisor. "It’s a natural phenomena and it happens every year. (Minerals and other) stuff at the bottom of the water come to the top. Any exposure to oxygen kills the fish. This will last for about a week or two."
This issue may not happen in some canals but it may occur only occasionally in others, according to Reichert.
"(This is like something called) turnover," said Betty Staugler, Charlotte County Sea Grant and University of Florida extension agent for the area. "Turnover occurs due to density differences between the bottom waters and the surface waters. When surface waters heat up, a thermocline (physical barrier) between the warm (less dense) surface waters and colder (more dense) bottom waters may develop."
Saltwater is heavier than freshwater, Staugler said, and when rain is abundant a freshwater layer may develop above the denser saltwater.
"This creates a physical barrier to mixing," Staugler said. "These barriers may be broken by heavy wind or cold rain. Turnovers most notably occur in northern lakes every spring and fall as the lake freezes and thaws, but they may also occur here in Florida due to heavy wind and cold rain."
City staff believes that the results of this "water flip" should resolve itself within the next couple of weeks.
