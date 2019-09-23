PORT CHARLOTTE — Government officials are now pitching a cannabis cousin — hemp — as an agricultural opportunity for Florida.
And Charlotte County commissioners are the next stop on the campaign trail, with a public presentation set for today's 9 a.m. meeting in commission chambers at 18500 Murdock Circle.
Florida Director of Cannabis Holly Bell will discuss the many economic possibilities of hemp, and its peculiar legal history in the United States.
Another state worker, Gene McAvoy of the University of Florida, thinks hemp could provide an option for Charlotte County farmers.
"I think it's going to be a potential new crop for some people, but they need to do their homework," said the assistant director for stakeholder relations in the university's Southwest Florida Research and Education Center.
Hemp production was outlawed in 1970 by the federal government following the days of "Reefer Madness" and other anti-marijuana movies and documentaries, according to some reports. About a half-century later in 2018, Congress passed a farm bill once again allowing farmers to grow hemp.
With last year's federal legalization of hemp, Florida's Department of Agriculture has been working on new regulations for farmers to start growing it.
Hemp is a type of cannabis that produces very low amounts of the psychoactive chemical tetrahydrocannabinol or THC that gets people high. New regulations state that any hemp plant tested at higher than .03% THC will be burned.
Hemp, however, also includes a chemical with a name seen often now in roadside advertising — CBD or cannabidiol. CBD does not produce a drug high. It has been touted as an effective pain reliever.
Bell's slideshow presentation, viewed on the county website, appears to focus on the historic uses of hemp including medicinal, but also as a clothing fiber and even as a construction material for building cars or homes.
Research is currently underway to determine how well hemp will work as a crop in Florida, said McAvoy. In seven sites across the state, researchers have planted hemp and are looking to answer questions such as what kinds grow in a hot climate, how much THC is in those varieties, and what kinds of pests could become a problem. Will it become an invasive weed?
"There's a few questions to be answered," said McAvoy.
