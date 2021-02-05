With Black History Month in full swing, those looking for ways to celebrate it might find themselves short on possibilities with the coronavirus pandemic still ongoing.
Despite all the shutdowns and setbacks that come with the COVID-19 era, there are still ways to commemorate Black History Month in Charlotte County, both online and in person.
Here are some of the options available for you and your family:
The Blanchard House Museum in Punta Gorda
EXHIBITS
The museum might be closed to the public, but the organization is still offering exhibits and other material through its website BlanchardHouseMuseum.org.
Blanchard House is an educational institution focused on the preservation, study and display of materials related to the history, culture and contributions of African Americans in Charlotte County and Southwest Florida.
A virtual exhibit called "The Little Town That Unity Built" will be featured throughout February on the Blanchard House website. The presentation tells the story about the biracial settlement and development of the Punta Gorda and Charlotte County area.
The museum has two other virtual exhibits — "Stay Well: Boosting Your Immune System Using Traditional African Herbs" and "Pandemic."
Also featured on the website are samples of their seasonal exhibit, "African Origins of Modern Healthcare."
For more information about the museum, call 941-575-7518 or email blanchardhouse@centurylink.net.
CONTESTS
The Blanchard House is also hosting its 2021 Virtual Essay Contest, open to elementary, middle and high school classrooms.
The theme is "What African American History Means to Me."
Each participating classroom is invited to submit a three-minute virtual creative endeavor. The deadline for the virtual submission is Feb. 26.
The winner of each category will be announced in March. The winning class will receive a $100 gift card.
More information on the contest can also be found by contacting The Blanchard House.
A statewide essay contest is also available for students, offering local students a chance to win a scholarship. The Blanchard House can provide additional information to interested students. More information can also be found at fbcleo.org/fbc-leo-2021-essay-contest.
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda
DOCUMENTARIES
The Military Heritage Museum is hosting a weekly documentary series throughout the month called, "Black Americans and the Military: Contributions from the Revolutionary War to Modern Conflicts."
Documentaries are shown Tuesday through Saturday at 1 p.m. in the museum's Gulf Theater at 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
They include:
- The week of Feb. 7 − "Reconstruction: The Second Civil War"
- The week of Feb. 14 − "Black Wings: They Broke Through Racial Barriers To Reach The Skies"
- The week of Feb. 21 − "The Abolitionists"
EXHIBITS
Located in the museum’s atrium, the new exhibit called, "Contribution by Black Americans in the U.S. Military," tells the story of heroic Black Americans in the United States military.
Guests can discover more about the Buffalo Soldiers, the World War I Harlem Hellfighters 360th Infantry Regiment, the World War II Tuskegee Airmen and Punta Gorda’s own Bailey brothers.
KID'S ACTIVITIES
Every student who visits the museum in February will receive a free "Kids Kit" to take home.
Using interactive fun activities, these activity kits were specially designed to help youth learn more about the contributions of African Americans throughout U.S. military history.
They include Buffalo Soldier Charles Young; Bessie Coleman, the first Black women to earn a pilot’s license; World War II hero Doris Miller, killed in the war and later was the first African American and enlisted soldier to have an aircraft carrier named after him; four-star Army General Colin Powell, the first African American to hold the position of U.S. Secretary of State; and Dr. Mae Jemison, the first African American woman in space.
Charlotte County’s Libraries and History Division
The Charlotte County’s Libraries and History Division will be releasing a documentary on the Florida Highwaymen − a group of 26 African American landscape artists, including one woman − in Florida that will air on the county's YouTube channel on Feb. 19.
The video can found by searching Charlotte County Community Services on YouTube.com or by going to the following link: http://bit.ly/2MTc8Fl.
