Charlotte County government is confronting the possibility that the threatened Florida scrub jay will disappear if the county pursues the plan it proposed to federal regulators.
The county is in the midst of a 30-year permit with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that requires it to meet several steep challenges to protect Florida's friendly bird. Tina Powell, the county's natural resource division manager, presented the county's progress and challenges Tuesday.
Currently, the county must by 2044:
• acquire 1,300 acres of scrub jay habitat. The county currently has 375 acres.
• build up 60 scrub jay family units. There are currently 20, up from 10 in 2018.
• buy enough land to keep pace with the sale of development permits to property owners.
Land purchases have so far kept pace with 1,767 of 18,000 possible permits. If the county falls behind, however, it can't issue any more permits in scrub jay habitat. Eventually, the county will hit a wall of people willing to sell this type of land. But there's a plan for that.
The county was the only one in the state in 2014, Powell said, to request an alternative permit plan that would be less burdensome to property owners than the federal permit of $13,000. In the county's plan, anyone who wants to build on a lot identified as scrub jay habitat (low rise scrubby) pays according to the size of the property. The fee jumps from $2,200 to $76,700, however, when property hits five acres, so commissioners have been seeking more adjustments.
One adjustment they have sought is to have property owners pay based on the expected density of the property, or how many residential units will be there. So if they built only one house on five acres, they'd only pay $2,000. And the less dense development would be supposedly be good for scrub jays.
The county wouldn't have to keep buying land.
A consultant estimated the likelihood of local extinction of scrub jays as 73%, however, if the county chose the density method. The county has been waiting for approval of that proposal for several years. It seems unlikely now that regulators would approve of it, Powell said.
If the county uses the density plan and creates another 1,000 acres of really good habitat, the odds of extinction drop to 17%, the consultant model predicts.
Finding scrub jay habitat has been very difficult, however, Powell has said. Each family needs 15-25 acres to survive. The landscape they need was created by fire in Florida. That means no tall trees for hawks and lots of low scrubby plants for food.
The county has one property owner willing to sell 1,342 acres of farmland next the county's Prairie Creek Preserve, but it would take at least five years for the land to grow into scrub jay habitat. Meanwhile, US Fish and Wildlife has been taking almost that long to decide whether to approve this proposed purchase.
County staff must maintain the existing scrub jay habitat by periodically burning the landscape. The county had hoped for help from the state, Powell said, in particular from Southwest Florida Water Management District, but staffing changes there have shifted the work to the county.
The county will have to confront its own staffing limitations, Powell said. She suggested the county pursue a memorandum of understanding with the state.
Commissioner Chris Constance, who has criticized unfunded environmental mandates, asked whether the prescribed burns are paradoxically damaging the environment.
"You're saying that the regulators are OK with us contributing to greenhouse gases?" he asked.
Powell quickly dismissed that, saying Florida is a "pyrogenic" or fire prone state which has naturally relied on fire to keep the landscape healthy.
"With or without prescribed burns, it is going to burn," she said.
Development has suppressed natural fires leading to overgrown landscapes that become more fire prone.
