By BETSY CALVERT
Staff Writer
Local environmental consultant Ian Vincent remembers when developers could adhere to Florida’s endangered species law by writing a check to the state and then bury gopher tortoises alive in their burrows.
Times have changed — even as opponents clash in Washington, D.C., over changes to the Endangered Species Act (ESA) that some say promote the interests of developers.
For example, one of the region’s largest developers, Private Equity Group, is providing paid escort for an estimated 100 gopher tortoises to be moved off 423 acres of land PEG just bought from Charlotte County. The relocation will soon make way for the first of thousands of new homes.
PEG’s actions adhere to state laws requiring developers locate and remove these burrowing tortoises, plus pay into a system that sets land aside for them. To ignore those laws, opens a developer to fines and charges by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission for violating state law.
The gopher tortoise is an example of an animal considered threatened by human development. But the federal government has not listed it as endangered or threatened. Florida enforces its own rules.
Despite what happens with the ESA, tortoises of Murdock Village are still moving to a new ZIP code.
What are the changes?
Changes to the ESA introduced by President Donald Trump’s administration make it trickier to list a new species, easier to accommodate arguments of financial burden, and impossible to use climate change as a predictor of species decline.
One change that could affect gopher tortoises is that plants and animals on the lower status of “threatened” will no longer receive equal protection to the higher status of “endangered” species. This only applies to newly listed species, so “threatened” animals like the Florida Scrub Jay will continue to receive the higher level of protection.
But the gopher tortoise is not even listed at the federal level.
How is Florida special?
Florida has more endangered species than any other state in the nation, except Hawaii, Jaclyn Lopez, senior lawyer and Florida director for the Center for Biological Diversity, told the Sun.
Her group filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration in late May, seeking to force the federal government to list the gopher tortoise as a threatened species.
And last month, they joined forces with six other environmental groups to sue the federal government for changes to the ESA.
In Florida, Lopez said her group fears revisions to the ESA will allow the federal government to take advantage of the gopher tortoise status limbo and reduce protections.
What do state, local regulators say?
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission did not return calls for comment. The state Department of Environmental Protection said it defers to federal regulators in some areas. At the state level, the DEP wrote:
”When DEP’s Environmental Resource Permitting Program receives a permit application, it conducts a thorough review to ensure that all aspects of the proposed activity follows Florida law and is protective of the environment and human health and safety.”
Charlotte County Natural Resource Division Manager Tina Powell does not see much immediate impact, because the rule change does not apply to animals they’re currently protecting including the gopher tortoise and the Florida scrub jay. For future changes, she believes the state will go species by species.
“They would have to take into account the biological needs of individual species,” she said. For example, she said, the gopher tortoise is relatively easy to relocate, but the scrub jay is not.
Charlotte County Zoning Official Shaun Cullinan, who supervises development permit staff, said it is a matter of opinion at this point whether the changes to the federal law will affect local and state regulations protecting wildlife.
“The county does not pay me for opinions, only for enforcing those regulations and policies as established,” he said in an email to the Sun.
In Sarasota County, officials also were reluctant to comment.
“It may be too early to speculate on the potential consequences of the proposed changes, but staff indicated that from a practical process standpoint, it would not change how they review projects for the protection of habitats identified in Sarasota County’s comprehensive plan,” said the county’s spokesperson Drew Winchester.
In Lee County, “Staff is monitoring potential changes at this time,” said county spokesperson Betsy Clayton.
Meanwhile, Vincent, the local environmental consultant, said he is not particularly worried about the changes to the law. He believes Florida’s regulators will continue with their current complex regulations for animals such as the gopher tortoise and the panther.
“I don’t expect it to be a huge change,” he said, but noted that might not be true in other states.
The formula for building in panther zones is so complex, Vincent thinks the state will not mess with it.
DeSoto County’s Development Department staff said they rely on state regulators for these permits.
What about public perception?
While political parties fight and industry groups lobby, regular Americans almost always relate best to animals, Lopez said.
“Polls show Americans love our animals and wildlife,” she said. “Folks that don’t care are in the minority. ... To love an animal is elemental to being human.”
Research confirms this, showing that 80% of Americans supported the ESA before these changes, including 75% of conservatives, according to studies from Ohio State University and Michigan Technology Institute.
What’s in the lawsuit?
Filed in San Francisco federal court, last month’s lawsuit accuses the Trump administration of failing to analyze the effects of its new rules, among other things.
“These regulatory changes will place vulnerable species in immediate danger — all to line the pockets of industry,” Rebecca Riley, legal director at the Natural Resources Defense Council — a plaintiff, told the Associated Press.
Federal spokesman Nicholas Goodwin of the U.S. Department of Interior shot back: “It is unsurprising that those who repeatedly seek to weaponize the Endangered Species Act — instead of using it as a means to recover imperiled species — would chose to sue.”
Is there any middle ground?
Critics of the revised rules assert changes are part of Trump’s promise to remove regulations that hinder U.S. industry. Indeed, the changes were met with praise by industry groups including oil exploration and beef production.
The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association called the decision “long-awaited regulatory relief.”
Environmentalists and biologists are most concerned for a huge backlog of species submitted to the federal government for approval. One of those is the mole skink of the Florida Keys, Lopez said. The amphibian is in danger of extinction due to development and sea level rise. The federal government, however, has not ruled on its status, despite lawsuits starting in 2010.
According to Lopez, the new rules would allow the government to say sea level rise and climate change have not yet destroyed the skink’s habitat, and that the future of climate change cannot be predicted with scientific certainty.
Several blue states, dominated by Democrats, have promised to file their own suit to block the changes to the ESA.
“I know this sounds like the plan of a cartoon villain and not the president of the United States, but that’s what we’re dealing with today,” Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said in a press call in Washington.
But some conservatives argue that environmentalists are over-reacting.
“You try to do anything to make (Endangered Species Act) work more practically, and you would think someone is out there shooting polar bears,” Kathleen Sgamma, president of the Western Energy Alliance told Washington Examiner.
“Nothing in here is a radical change from how we have been listing species in the last decade or so,” Gary Frazer of U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, said in a Washington press call.
Email: betsy.calvert@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.