It’s a waiting game for eateries seeking scarce new hires.
If employees were plentiful, how much sooner could Port Charlotte’s Pitmasters All American BBQ start smoking on Kings Highway?
“It’s crazy,” said Pitmasters owner Bill Farley. “Over 50 people applied. Only a few showed up for an interview. When we get enough people, we’ll open.”
In Englewood, Zeke’s Uptown Bar & Grill remained closed at deadline, still seeking back-of-house line and prep cooks. After two days of job interviews, Executive Chef Josh Orlick was happy with his new front-of-house staff. But it’s BOH where competent help is critical and hard to find.
Why can’t they all be more like Chef Josh, with 25 years’ hardworking kitchen experience?
South Punta Gorda’s La Fiorentina won’t open either, until owners Sue and Nick Randall are confident they can staff it and its new bar.
Staffing isn’t the problem at Cape Haze Tavern ... yet.
They’re closed until July 27 because they’re screening the patio, installing fans, expanding into the space next door and adding more tables for even more customers to be waited on by fewer servers.
One wonders how any restaurant opens or expands in a dwindling labor market where workers move around seeking a better boss, commute or paycheck.
According to Farley, “More than 90% of our hires were already working somewhere else that they left to come to us.”
In A Good Pickle
Meanwhile, Lisa and Don Deslauriers aren’t wasting any time.
New to the area less than two years ago, they’ve already established themselves in the local bar and restaurant scene, quickly taking over Port Charlotte’s La Famiglia and Racks Pub & Billiards.
La Famiglia became their BLU Grotto Italian Ristorante in December, around the same time Placida Road’s Chesapeake House was opening.
When Chesapeake House co-owner Joe Cascio developed a heart condition that forced him to sell the business, the Deslauriers sold Racks to buy it.
They’re unfazed by a location that’s seen four different restaurants in less than that many years, where old-timers can hark back to six previous eateries, including Jam’s of Cape Haze, Trattoria 13 and two Villa Capri incarnations.
Just don’t expect the place to remain the Placida crab houses that Marylanders Denny Workman of Annie B’s Beef N Booze and the Cascios promised. For one thing, the $60 price of jumbo lump crab has tripled, so costly that restaurants are eighty-sixing it.
From day 1, Lisa began polling locals for what they wanted instead.
Given a spacious full bar with a chummy crew of happy-hour regulars from Rotonda, Cape Haze, Gulf Cove and Grove City, it’s no surprise that a longer happy hour and lower prices topped the list.
But Lisa’s maiden name is Carrabba, and the Deslauriers have at least some marinara in their veins. So, you can also expect to see Lisa’s famous family-secret meatballs and another recipe or two from BLU Grotto.
The Italianate columns and arches surviving from Villa Capri will be right at home, but the restaurant’s whimsical, Buffett-esque new name — Cool Pickle in Paradise — is all Don, who owned multiple Rhode Island eateries called Cool Pickle.
“Not my first rodeo,” he said. And he’s in paradise now.
Cool Pickle in Paradise (former Chesapeake House, $$), 941-214-5971, 8501 Placida Road (Cape Haze Plaza, by Ace Hardware), is open Monday to Saturday noon to 9 p.m.
Watch this column for more about their evolving menu.
Dos Mariachis
You read that right. Dos. TWO of them.
Soon there will be more than one Los Mariachis Bar & Grill.
¡Ándale! Another round of margaritas!
The five current co-owners — Miguel Carranza, his sister Doris Fergus, Jose Nila and wife Imer Navarro, and general manager Edrey “Edge” Flores — recently made it quite obvious that they’re opening a second location, this time in Punta Gorda.
A big banner bearing their name and logo is flying in front of the former Punta Gorda Diner/Burnt Store Grille in Burnt Store Marketplace.
The five original Los Mariachis partners had come together at Port Charlotte’s Plaza Mexico but wanted a fresh start with their own place and a chance to control their own destiny.
“When the opportunity showed itself,” said Flores, “we all took it.”
Two years ago, the vacant 185-seat, 5,900-square-foot former John Hall’s Goal Post and Smuggler’s Grille came alive with vibrant colors and mariachi music.
Now they’re doing it again.
Like the six Florida Plaza Mexicos and Vicente Mata’s three local “Tequilas” (Blue, Pink and Lime), the Mariachis compadres meant to be a chain all along.
According to Flores, “It’s been in the works since before we opened the first. We’re very excited for this opportunity to finally arrive.”
“We have the perfect team,” said Carranza. “And we made it through COVID, delivering with our own cars to a lot of loyal customers. Thank God, we’ve done well.”
They expect to launch the Punta Gorda cantina in time for season — posting jobs in September, opening mid-October.
Former Punta Gorda Diner co-owner Kimberly Hartnett feels that she’s left the Mariachis team a perfect place — 3,850 totally gutted, clean and renovated square feet.
Los Mariachis Bar & Grill ($$), 941-627-8030, 2575 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, which is open Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday to 9 p.m., will open a second location at 3941 Tamiami Trail (Burnt Store Marketplace), Punta Gorda, in mid-October.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.