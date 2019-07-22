By BETSY CALVERT
Staff Writer
PORT CHARLOTTE — Be on the lookout soon for your chance to tell public health experts things they need to know about staying healthy in Charlotte County.
Thirty-five people, mostly women, from local service agencies, charities and government, gathered Friday at the county’s Health Department to plan for the next five-year health assessment for Charlotte County. The project is organized by the local office of the state Department of Health.
Starting in September, these groups and the health department will begin surveying the public in person, online and on paper, asking them about their experience, expectations and anxieties with their health or the health of others. The goal ultimately is to create a strategic plan for the county by February.
This will not be a rerun of the last plan, done in 2015, organizers said.
“This time, I really want it to be a community initiative rather than we operate separately,” Interim Health Director Joe Pepe told the Sun. He was not in the job in 2015.
The last plan focused on chronic health problems, Glamarier Carter, DOH Director of Strategic Planning told the Sun. “Perhaps we did not give enough attention to mental health and the social determinants.”
This time around, Pepe said, a primary theme will be identifying early childhood experiences, often traumatic, that are known to affect health farther down the line in adulthood.
The 2015 assessment succeeded in promoting some innovative but small scale projects, such as the Purple Packet, said the county’s health information officer Jennifer Sexton. The program helps people close to those who have committed suicide. Today, first responders in the Fire Department and on ambulances carry packets of information to give to people about critical services to deal with the aftermath of suicide. First responders also receive training on how to handle these situations.
Another program that came out of the last assessment was fatal injury prevention for children including car seat giveaways and swimming lessons. In a broader program, the county now has expanded the number of poor pregnant women who get prenatal health care, by connecting them with state funding for medical visits.
What will be new this time?
One change will be getting mental health experts involved earlier in the process, Carter said, so they can structure what questions to ask.
The 35 participants Friday had lots of opinions of how to proceed and what are the biggest issues. Don’t make the survey too long, like last time, many said.
Agreed, said health planners.
Don’t try to solve all the problems, but rather, find out where services are falling short, suggested the county’s Assistant Administrator Emily Lewis. She also reminded the group to call upon libraries and parks for input, because those institutions frequently work with the poor and homeless.
Some opinions conflicted. For example, one woman said communication is key to let people know what services are available.
That could backfire, said Angela Hogan of the Gulf Coast Partnership, if there are insufficient funds.
“If 700 people need help with rent, and they show up at Community Services, and they can only serve 10, communication is not going to help,” she said.
Florida is a state with no income tax to expand services, and that has declined additional federal funds to expand health insurance. How can the assessment address that?
“Sometimes the information on the gap (in services) can lead to changes on the state level,” Peggy Brown, facilitator from Health Planning Council of Southwest Florida, told the Sun. And it can help the community decide what grants to seek.
Pepe served as motivator for the crowd.
“If we’re all pushing the rock in the same direction... the rock will begin to move,” he said.
Several people asked for a focus on the causes of poor health.
Mike Manson, director of the local Habitat for Humanity said: “If we don’t look at the root of the issue, I’m not sure we’re going to achieve what Joe wants us to achieve.”
Email: betsy.calvert@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.